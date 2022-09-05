Spark and Samsung deliver 5G to 20 Auckland suburbs

Todd Selwyn (Samsung Electronics NZ) Credit: Supplied

Samsung and Spark have hit what they described as a "major milestone", delivering commercial 5G services to 20 urban areas of Auckland.

“With our leading 5G portfolio, we have played a key role in supporting Spark’s ambition to deliver 5G coverage to around 90 per cent of the New Zealand population," Todd Selwyn, head of networks business at Samsung Electronics NZ, said today

"We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with Spark to deliver innovative 5G services and transformative experiences to even more Kiwis.”

Spark has been pursuing what it described as a multi-vendor strategy in its 5G rollout since late 2019 when it had Nokia, Samsung and Huawei on its roster of RAN equipment suppliers. It also continued to use Cisco and Ericsson for elements of its existing network core, which had already been upgraded to ensure it was 5G capable.

However, Samsung and Ericsson appear to have been the major local beneficiaries after Chinese provider Huawei's mobile network business was stalled by persistent national security concerns, especially within the Five Eyes security partnership of New Zealand, Australia, Canada, the UK and the USA.

Spark has been progressively turning on commercial 5G services in the urban areas of Auckland and Christchurch since March 2021.

Technology evolution tribe lead Renee Mateparae said Spark looked forward to further building out 5G availability across Aotearoa over the next few months.

”Through our partnership with Samsung, we’re thrilled to have expanded 5G coverage across Auckland at pace whilst simultaneously upgrading 4G capacity – providing Aucklanders with an enhanced wireless experience," she said.

For Spark’s 5G expansion, Samsung provided its 5G Massive MIMO radios among other systems. Massive MIMO radio uses advanced 3D beamforming technology to deliver improved capacity and effectively extend network coverage throughout Auckland.

Samsung also provided 4G solutions to Spark’s existing network in select locations to help enhance services.

2degrees opted to partner with Ericsson for its rollout while Vodafone appears to have a closer reliance on Nokia.

Samsung Electronics' local revenue increased from $590.7 million in the year to 31 December 2020 to $724.3 million in 2021. However, it is a conglomerate and not all of that growth can be ascribed to telco equipment sales.

"Samsung works with major telcos to provide hardware for them to resell," Selwyn said. "We provide 2degrees and Vodafone with our 5G capable handsets and were the 5G handset launch partner with Vodafone in 2019.

"While we currently just have a 5G network partnership with Spark, we’re always looking for ways to expand and help provide as many Kiwis as possible with gold-standard 5G technology."



Last August, Spark announced it would invest an additional $35 million to accelerate its 5G rollout, boosting total mobile connectivity investment to $125 million in its 2022 financial year and delivering 5G coverage to approximately 90 per cent of the population by the end of calendar year 2023.