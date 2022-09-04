Qualtrics hires Michael Heitz as new A/NZ MD

Michael Heitz (Qualtrics) Credit: Qualtrics

Experience management software vendor Qualtrics has hired Michael Heitz as its new A/NZ managing director, replacing Jason Laufer.

The appointment comes on the back of strong customer adoption across the Asia Pacific region adding customers such as Australian Taxation Office (ATO), Venues NSW, and Tata Digital.

Heitz will be responsible for growing operations across Australia and New Zealand and brings more than 25 years’ experience previously working for oganisations such as Oracle, Citrix, and Hitachi Data Systems.

“Australia and New Zealand is one of the key markets for Qualtrics globally, and Michael’s appointment is key as we continue to scale our local operations in response to increasing customer demand,” Qualtrics Asia Pacific and Japan managing director Brigid Archibald said.

“His expertise across industries, geographies, and the IT ecosystem will be a great asset to our customers, employees, and partners.”

Heitz added the continued growth of Qualtrics and experience management in Australia and New Zealand was a testament to the value of its capabilities and expertise.

“It’s a privilege to lead this team as we help our customers build deeper, personal relationships at scale to drive meaningful business outcomes,” he said.

Last year Qualtrics revealed plans to hire 1,200 new people across Asia Pacific and Japan as part of a major regional push.

The SAP-owned company has opened a new regional business headquarters in Sydney and intends to open a point of presence in a Singapore co-location centre.

According to Qualtrics, the push will see its current APJ presence grow by 500 per cent, including in the Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets.



