Victoria Mahan moves on as Spark rolls up delivery under Entelar Group

Rajesh Singh, formerly head of value management at Spark, will lead the newly combined Entelar Group.

Victoria Mahan (Entelar) Credit: Supplied

Telco Spark is rolling up its technology infrastructure delivery businesses under a new, wholly owned subsidiary, Entelar Group.

Across the Spark Group several teams and businesses deliver technology infrastructure services – such as network and mobile builds, service and field delivery, integrated supply chain, IT distribution, and mobile repair, testing and service capabilities, Entelar's CEO Victoria Mahan said in an email today.

These services were provided through the Entelar team and through others across Spark and another subsidiary Connect 8.

"Spark has decided to bring these teams and businesses together in a new subsidiary that operates independently from Spark – Entelar Group – that will be a one-stop shop for our customers," Mahan wrote.

"By bringing expert teams together we believe we can deliver additional value for our customers and create new opportunities for our people."

Companies Office records show Spark registered a new company called Spark Serveco last month and changed its name to Entelar Group on 26 August.



Entelar Group will streamline the technology infrastructure delivery services provided by teams at Spark and by subsidiaries Connect8 and Entelar by combining these three groups into one combined new entity.

Spark recently announced an agreement with the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan for it to purchase a 70 per cent stake in Spark's mobile cell tower network company, TowerCo. As part of the sale agreement Spark will continue to provide key services to TowerCo.

Entelar Group will offer a full end-to-end service for TowerCo, Spark and other business customers.

Spark was now working to create a refreshed logo and brand identity for Entelar Group that would incorporate its journey from the three brands of Spark, Connect 8, and Entelar into one group.



Entelar recently completed a consultation with staff over the change, however, for the "vast majority", changes to roles were minimal.

Mahan wrote that she would be moving to a new leadership position within the Spark Group and Rajesh Singh, formerly tribe lead for value management at Spark, will lead the newly combined business.

“I’m excited to step into the role of CEO of Entelar Group – a new, stand-alone Spark subsidiary that brings together all our teams across Connect 8 and Entelar along with some teams from Spark," Singh said.

"By bringing together the people and functions across these three businesses into one new, combined Entelar Group, we hope to create new opportunities for our people to grow their expertise and skills, while also delivering efficient, simple and seamless experiences for our customers.”



Reseller News is enquiring about Mahan's new role.

A new Entelar Group leadership team would be confirmed soon with the new organisational structure in place from 1 October.

Last week NZX-listed Spark reported strong results with health and IoT emerging as growth stars in 2022 financial year.

However, the telco's cloud, security, and service management revenues fell further behind the group, growing modestly at 0.7 per cent to $446 million.

Performance was impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns, transformation project delays, supply chain disruption and execution challenges, Spark told shareholders.

"Cloud, security and service management revenue growth slowed to $3 million or 0.7 per cent in FY22, with cloud growth reflecting a shift away from private cloud to lower-margin public cloud and lower annuity security revenues," the company reported.