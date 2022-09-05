Exclusive Networks strikes security partnership with Claroty

Brad Gray (Exclusive Networks) Credit: Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks has inked a partnership with Claroty to bring the specialist vendor's solutions across the industrial, healthcare, and commercial environments in key Asia Pacific markets such as Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Australia, and New Zealand.

The distributor will also have access to the vendor’s "cyber-physical" security offerings to Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, India, and Hong Kong.

Claroty aims to leverage the distributor’s established partner and customer network across the region, which includes over 20 local offices in 10 countries.

The partners will work with partners and customers in Asia Pacific to "plan, prioritise and implement" cyber security investments with "properly sequenced" integrations.

For example, Exclusive Networks will work closely with resellers and system integrators (SI) to enable customers to adopt the vendor’s workforce identity protection solutions, while offering the value-add service of tapping onto existing cyber security products in its portfolio.

"Claroty is a clear market leader in securing the XIoT [Extended Internet of Things], offering the highest quality technological capabilities that protect often-overlooked cyber-physical systems such as critical infrastructure,” said Brad Gray, senior vice president of Asia Pacific at Exclusive Networks.

“This partnership will add to Exclusive Networks’ deep ecosystem of cyber security tools, offering enterprise clients the ability to secure their remote and on-premises workforce.”

Exclusive Networks has been gradually expanding their regional and global presence, with its leadership team focused on efforts to meet and speak with local partners to continuously innovate services as well as grow business operations.

During the past 12-18 months, the distributor has been making key acquisitions and listed on the Euronext Paris Exchange. One strategy that they are "constantly evaluating" involves the fact that there are still markets they are interested on increasing coverage in specific to Asia Pacific.

“We are delighted to partner with Exclusive Networks to expand our reach in Asia Pacific and reinforce our position as a first-tier cyber-physical systems technology solution provider in the region,” added Nick Nindra, regional vice president of Channel and Alliances across APJ at Claroty.

“We share the same commitment to proactively securing the connected enterprise and offering our range of products that include xDome, Edge, Secure Remote Access, Continuous Threat Detection and Medigate by Claroty across key industries in the region. The industrial, healthcare, and commercial sectors underpin the entire economy and our way of life – it is critical that cyber and operational resilience is achieved.”

Both parties agree that the three sectors have become especially "complex" in recent years due to the XIoT, which has created more connectivity yet presents cyber security "blind spots" particularly with legacy IT systems. Therefore they hope to help partners and customers safeguard and improve their organisations while they transform their operations.