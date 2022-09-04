Hamilton's Cloudland bulks up with Platform Plus acquisition

In addition to services, Cloudland offers an Azure-based digital workspace that integrates with Microsoft 365.

Josh Davies (Cloudland) Credit: Supplied

Hamilton based cloud services and support company Cloudland has acquired health and not-for-profit sector specialist Platform Plus.

The acquisition almost doubles the size of Cloudland's team, taking it from 22 to 40 employees supporting a client base over 300 across A/NZ.

Platform Plus, also based in Hamilton, was established by Community Living Trust and offered similar services to Cloudland supporting many GP practices across New Zealand.

The acquisition was an excellent fit for Cloudland's team and customer base, said Richie Jenkins, Cloudland's director of sales and marketing.

Cloudland offered additional capability in security and automation, Jenkins said, so the acquisition was a great fit that presented an exciting opportunity for clients.

Cloudland provides services to a variety of sectors, including professional services, and civil and residential construction. It also offered its own Azure-based digital workspace that integrates with Microsoft 365, creating a simple way for people to securely access their apps, documents and other tools.



Community Living Trust became a new Cloudland shareholder following the acquisition.

Jenkins said the board of directors looked forward to supporting the trust’s initiatives, which included providing services to people with disabilities across the central North Island.

“We felt real alignment with the Community Living Trust board, so to have their investment marks the start of a great partnership," he said. "We look forward to helping them continue to make a positive impact in people’s lives."

Last year Cloudland also established GoodNet, a social enterprise and internet services provider that distributed profits of its internet connections to schools across the Waikato.

Cloudland founder and managing director Josh Davies said, alongside business partner John Calland, the company had worked hard to build a team culture around supporting one another and providing outstanding customer service.

“From the outset, we never wanted to be the biggest," he said. "Our goal has always been to provide true value to our clients."