Tributes flow for Auckland Council ICT leader Mark Denvir

Mark Denvir (Auckland Council) Credit: Supplied

Mark Denvir, the well liked and respected director of ICT at Auckland Council, has sadly died suddenly after returning from a much anticipated overseas holiday.

Council director of group services Richard Jarrett, to whom Denvir reported, said the council whānau was reeling from the loss and in shock at Denvir's untimely passing.

Denvir joined Auckland Council in May 2013 as enterprise services manager before becoming acting head of information services in November 2015 and director ICT in mid-2017.

“He started out navigating the transformation of a complex technology landscape resulting from the 2010 ‘super city’ amalgamation which saw Auckland Council inheriting systems and servers which were slow to use and caused multiple outages for the business," Jarrett said.

“His vision saw him lead the ICT team to deliver a seamless and integrated environment, pioneering the multicloud hybrid cloud infrastructure design which resulted in $12.8 million savings for the council per annum, and was a local government first."

Denvir's first ICT management role was at Pepsico NZ starting in 1996. He followed that with stints at Lion Nathan, Works Infrastructure, Warehouse Stationery and Fonterra among others.

He had been recognised in the ICT sector on many occasions and represented Auckland Council and championed local government as an Association of Local Government Information Management (ALGIM) board member, Jarrett told Reseller News.

“But more than just an impressive CV, what separated Mark from many other leaders was the way he went about his life, his work, and his relationships," he said.

“He was a man people loved to be around, a kind soul who gave so much in so many ways and who will be remembered for touching many hearts and influencing attitudes and perspectives for the better.

“We will continue to see Mark’s legacy for many years to come – in the projects he has lead, the new pathways he has forged for the council and in the work of the many people he has influenced, taught and mentored in his time with us.”

Denvir's first appearance in our pages was in 2017, as the council's mammoth NewCore integration project was drawing to a close and Auckland Council was charting a new ICT strategy. It was telling because he was seeking to develop that strategy through a broader collaboration with vendors and partners.

Denvir told vendors at an often humorous briefing it was time to "stop and reflect". The council had already built some domain strategies but wanted to refine these with the help of interested vendors in a way that could not be achieved through a standard tender procurement process.

The shortcomings of those processes were that they didn't mean he was asking the right questions. Council had been heavily internally focused and wanted to engage with the market.

Innovations then flowed and the council embarked early and presciently on a pursuit of multi-cloud capabilities.

Then, in early 2020, the pandemic arrived and Denvir and his team had to shift gear again, contributing to a cost-saving drive to stem the flow of red ink on the council's books.

By that stage, the council has already saved $12.8 million in IT costs by developing its own multi-cloud platform. Typically, Denvir credited that to his "bloody good team".

A new vision emerged, one dynamic workload shifting to achieve something akin to data processing "spot pricing".

"In the dark old days I was a currency trader in the oil industry," Denvir said. "I can see ICT infrastructure moving towards spot pricing as well."

ICT industry leaders paid there respects to Denvir on LinkedIn this week.

"He always treated everyone with respect," wrote Craig Betts. "His team loved working for him, vendors and partners loved working with him alike and his desire to make change, good change and not just for the sake of change will always be remembered."

"Mark was one of the most generous and genuine humans I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting in both blood, time and experience," wrote Mike Jenkins. "The good the bad the ugly.



"My heart is broken by the loss of one of my great mentors, an inspiration to so many, a terrible golfer and most of all friend Mark Denvir."

Jarrett wrote about "the intense pain of losing a cherished colleague, suddenly".

While Denvir had all the knowledge and skills to be at the top of his profession, he said, what separated him was the way he went about life, work, relationships, and most importantly, family.

"He was one of those people you loved to be around, no ego, no entourage, no judgement - more so a big heart, a kind soul, a person who gave so much in so many ways and a person who will be remembered for touching many hearts and influencing attitudes and perspectives for the better," Jarrett said.

"If only the world had far more Mark Denvirs to build peace, love, humility, and a sense of family and community. His legacy is real and the scar of losing him is deeply painful."

Denvir passed away at home in the arms of his wife, Deb, on Sunday, 28 August, aged 57. He was a father of two, Tania and Matt.

Kua hinga he totara i te wao nui a Tane.