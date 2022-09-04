ACC targets six core systems for cloud upgrades or replacement

Datacom is ACC's major external support supplier, followed by Tenzing, Solnet and Ascent Business Consulting.

The Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) is planning to upgrade, consolidate or replace a handful of core software systems in the next few years.

The biggest of the bunch is the corporation's claims management system implemented in 2006 and valued at $298.7 million.

ACC is planning to upgrade and possibly replatform the system, comprised of software from Salesforce, Fineos and "Virtual Claims Folder", the state-owned corporation told Parliament's education and workforce committee.

Oracle-based financial and HR software implemented on-premise in 2004 and valued at $27.5 million would be decommissioned in favour of a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

ACC's $54.6 million billing and levy management system Guidewire was also targeted for a shift to the cloud while its $47 million legacy digital and e-channel systems from Solnet, Red Hat and Microsoft were flagged to be decommissioned.

A data warehouse built on Oracle, SAS and Snowflake in 2010 valued at $15.9 million would be consolidated to Snowflake and SAS platforms in the next 48 months.

The Corporation is also looking to replace a $9.6 million medical fees payment system from Solnet and IBM which would receive minimal upgrades in the interim.

ACC uses Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Microsoft Windows Server for its server footprint, supported via a software maintenance and a subscription fee paid to Red Hat as well as a blended model of internal and external support.

The corporation's computers operated on Windows, serviced by Microsoft as part of its the annual Microsoft 365 subscription. ACC also had an internal team that supported its desktop operating systems. Regular upgrades were applied in alignment with the Microsoft’s Evergreen IT approach.

ACC’s data was stored in a combination of on-premise and cloud platforms. The on-premise solution from PureStorage was held in two New Zealand datacentres run by CCL.

ACC also used cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Snowflake, and Salesforce Cloud.

These cloud services were limited to deployments in Sydney and Melbourne with a forecasted cost for the 2022-23 financial year of $12 million.

Datacom is ACC's major external support supplier at an estimated cost of $10.9 million. Tenzing, Solnet and Ascent Business Consulting meanwhile were all estimated to receive between $2 million and $3 million.

As reported in May, a review found the benefits flowing from a new case management system at ACC were hard to measure.

The system was a key component of a transformation that was expected to cost $669 million and be completed this year.

The case management component’s cost increased from the original July 2018 business case of $55 million to $74 million. Around the same time the project scope for technology was changed to a minimum viable product.