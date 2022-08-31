Ventia picks out DXC Technology for support services

Seelan Nayagam (DXC Technology) Credit: DXC Technology

DXC Technology has struck a strategic five-year contract with infrastructure services provider, Ventia to provide digital outsourcing support services, following an extensive tender process.

DXC will deliver digital outsourcing services, including applications, cloud, IT outsourcing, and modern workplace, aimed at supporting Ventia’s critical infrastructure and modernise to adopt a new digital operating model.

This new model will effectively enable DXC to serve as Ventia’s IT operations function, supporting its 35,000 employees and subcontractors across 400 sites in Australia and New Zealand.

Ventia group executive of digital services Karen O’Driscoll highlighted the importance of selecting a partner that was capable of bringing the latest solutions to market.

“With our teams delivering critical infrastructure services every day through 24x7 operations, our technology platforms are critical in helping us deliver our strategy," she said.

“It was important for us to select a capable and proven partner who would bring the latest solutions and innovations to transform our operating model. We are excited to see DXC bring intelligent operations, automation, AI and analytics to life in this transformation.

“The long-term strategic partnership with DXC will enable Ventia to grow rapidly and cost effectively with optimised IT services underpinning everything we do.”

DXC Technology Asia Pacific president Seelan Nayagam said its deep knowledge of Ventia, combined with new insights gained through its advanced analytics tools, will allow them to use the first stage of this transformation as the foundation to build a roadmap of innovation and technology for Ventia’s future growth.



“DXC looks forward to delivering a full, transformative technology solution to Ventia to support its critical infrastructure and help Ventia modernise and transform its IT operations,” he said.

In September last year, New Zealand telecommunications services provider Kordia Group sold its Australian network contracting business, Kordia Solutions Australia (KSA), to Ventia to focus on improved profitability through ICT services.









