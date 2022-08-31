Soft Solutions extends Call4tel distributorship with 3CX appliances

Devices deliver an advantage to partners in securing opportunities and increasing profitability, Soft Solutions says.

Megan Twentyman (Soft Solutions) Credit: Supplied

Distributor Soft Solutions is now representing 3CX PBX appliance manufacturer Call4tel as its authorised distributor in New Zealand.

Soft Solutions said the introduction of the company's Cal4Care-branded devices to the local market enabled local resellers to offer the only 3CX certified appliances to customers.

3CX is an open standard, software-based phone system based on the SIP standard that can be hosted on a remote server, on-premise (on a local server) or both. It is also phone system developed and marketed by US-based company 3CX.

“As 3CX’s NZ distributor for over ten years, partnering with Cal4Care was an easy decision to make," said Megan Twentyman, VoIP brand manager at Soft Solutions. "Having worked with the Cal4Care team on 3CX customisations for a number of projects, the exciting opportunity to distribute the appliances and grow our relationship just made sense."

The unified communications market was incredibly competitive and the devices gave 3CX partners an advantage in securing more opportunities and increasing their profitability, Twentyman said.

The products enabled users to boost employee productivity and cut costs through a number of smart features and at a cost effective price.

"Cutting down engineering time on a deployment is a winning situation for all," Twentyman said. "These Debian devices are pre-configured to run 3CX v18 on prem or can be converted to a Session Border Controller (SBC) device for the popular hosting of 3CX in the cloud.”

Soft Solutions is planning a VoIP showcase event and organising a webinar to highlight the benefits of the devices to local partners. Partners will be able to purchase appliances at a discount or take one for a test run and return.



Richard Quek, VP of sales at Call4tel, said having worked with Soft Solutions numerous times he was confident in their knowledgeable team and professionalism. He was looking forward to seeing New Zealand businesses and resellers benefiting from the new partnership.

At the end of 2021, Australian distributor Bluechip Infotech bought a 60 per cent stake in Soft Solutions.