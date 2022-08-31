Apple issues second August Boot Camp update for Intel-based Macs

Version 6.1.19 of Boot Camp includes security updates and an update to the Precision Touchpad driver.

Apple has released an update to Boot Camp, which allows Intel-based Macs to run Windows. Version 6.1.19 of Boot Camp includes security updates and an update to the Precision Touchpad driver. With the Precision Touchpad, Windows users can use multitouch gestures on a Mac's trackpad.

To install the update, launch Windows in Boot Camp, and run the Apple Software Update app. The new drivers will then be installed.

The 6.1.19 update comes after Apple released Boot Camp 6.1.16 a little over a week ago. Apple included WiFi WPA3 support and a Bluetooth fix for a sleep/hibernation problem in that update.

Boot Camp is a major feature but it does not work with Macs that use Apple's M-series processors, which may make some users hesitate when it comes to buying a new Mac.

M-Series Macs can run Windows through virtualisation software, such as Parallels, but it can run only Windows for ARM, and Microsoft does not officially support Apple's M-Series chips because it has a exclusivity deal with Qualcomm, which makes ARM-based PCs.