Advantage named SentinelOne's A/NZ partner of the year

New Zealand ICT and managed security services provider Advantage has been named cyber security vendor SentinelOne's A/NZ partner of the year.

Advantage had taken the opportunity to partner with SentinelOne "with both hands" and SentinelOne had bought into the Advantage story as well, said Jason Duerden, regional director for A/NZ with the California-based vendor.

"The investment into multiple channel programmes - incident response SIREN level, MSSP and resale - provided our joint partnership a unique Advantage, excuse the pun, in the marketplace when facing our competition," Duerden said.

"As a result of these programme and technical skill investments, Advantage has delivered exceptional commercial growth in the preceding twelve months and is a stellar example of the type of partners that we want to develop."

Advantage had been a partner of SentinelOne for a little over a year and growth accelerated quickly, said Brad Pearpoint, Advantage's managing director.

"We became involved with them when we were looking for a replacement for our current product that unfortunately was acquired by a larger company and the scale of development had slowed to a crawl," Pearpoint said.

Advantage went to market and looked at all of the global leaders. It quickly became apparent that SentinelOne was extremely aligned with the local company's view of the security issues facing companies now.

"When they came to market SentinelOne looked at what others were doing - both doing well and less well and aggressively built upon those findings to create a security solution that addresses today's security issues," Pearpoint said.

"Once we started a formal partnership with them and got to know the technology and people it quickly became apparent just how quickly they were innovating, and how willing to take our feedback on board."

Advantage has had meaningful input into SentinelOne's product development and the vendor was creating solutions to things that mattered to both the partner and its customers.

Advantage took SentinelOne's technology and rolled it into its own managed security platform, overlaying its won threat intelligence, threat hunting and 24x7 security operation centre (SOC).

"This service was extremely easy to take to market as the value was clearly identifiable and our customers understood it," Pearpoint said.

"This has allowed us to have impressive growth with them over the last 12 months."

The biggest use-case was probably the ability for Advantage to take an enterprise level of protection and offer that at scale to all sizes of business, from 25-user law firms up to thousands of endpoints at large telcos.

"We can only do this due to the way that the technology acts as a force multiplier for our SOC team," Pearpoint said. "As endpoint protection moves into the XDR realm we are confident that we have the right partner with SentinelOne."

SentinelOne's recent acquisitions, Scalyr and Attivo Networks, were examples of this, taking the core parts of the XDR story and "baking them in at the ground level".

Advantage ingests the threat intel feeds from GCSB's Malware Free Networks into SentinelOne to ensure it has local indicators of compromise in additional international feeds.



The full awards list:

ANZ partner of the year: Advantage NZ

ASEAN partner of the year: Lenovo

India/Saarc partner of the year: Arete

Korea partner of the year: Escare

Japan partner of the year: TED (Tokyo Electron Device)

APJ distributor of the year: Exclusive Networks Hong Kong

APJ sales person of the year: Benjamin Butler, Equate Technologies

APJ strategic deal of the year" Equate Technologies

APJ partner of the year - Equate Technologies