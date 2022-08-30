NTT New Zealand boosts Dunedin team, appoints principal solutions architect

Simon Gillespie (NTT NZ) Credit: Supplied

IT infrastructure and services company NTT is investing in New Zealand, appointing a principal solutions architect and growing its Dunedin team.

Mike Qu will step into the newly established role of principal solutions architect to work with New Zealand organisations to align their business initiatives with the right technologies and help them achieve desired business outcomes, NTT said today.

The investment in Dunedin, meanwhile, aimed to boost local capability and commit to long-term operations down south.

Qu had previously held positions at Spark, Plan-B and J2 Global and has strong industry and technology knowledge across a range of domains including networks, collaboration, cloud and security.

In those roles, he had been a trusted strategic, technical and commercial advisor for over 500 large corporate customers.

“Mike’s impressive leadership and proven track record means he’ll become an integral part of NTT in driving digital transformation and success for our local clients," NTT New Zealand CEO Simon Gillespie said.

“As the pandemic has become an ongoing reality, Kiwi businesses are increasingly looking to adapt their business for a hybrid world. Our role at NTT is to be their critical technology service partner, and so alongside Mike, we will continue to deliver technology solutions that serve the clients, employees and communities for good.”

Qu said he had always been drawn to NTT’s position in the market, as well as the company’s capabilities and cutting-edge technologies.

"I am confident about what we can be further doing in helping our NTT clients choose the right technology and streamline solutions to meet their business needs," he said.

NTT, which already has an office in Dunedin's Cumberland St, will launch its new southern team in September to offer around the clock service desk support to both national and international clients as well as to create a talent pipeline for IT professionals in the area.

“With Budget 2022 allocating $225 million over ten years to fund the digital transformation of the Southern region’s health system, we see our increased presence as a strategic investment to be able to help local players build the digital infrastructure needed to support the wide range of digital capabilities — all the while being on the ground serving the wider community," Gillespie said.

Dunedin is the site of one of New Zealand's largest health infrastructure projects. The $1.4 billion next-generation, smart and digital New Dunedin Hospital last year invited ICT vendors to help it explore new health frontiers.

NTT already currently works with Te Whatu Ora (Health NZ) Southern and Otago Regional Council. In 2020 the company was named technology partner for the planned New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport (NZCIS) in Upper Hutt.