Independent ISPs oppose 'naming and shaming' of telco disputes scheme non-members

ISP Association of NZ calls on the Commerce Commission to withdraw its consultation letter.

Tristan Gilbertson (Commerce Commission) Credit: Supplied

A proposal to name telco providers who do not belong to the Telecommunications Disputes Resolution Scheme is drawing fire from independent ISPs.

Telecommunications commissioner Tristan Gilbertson is proposing to name non-members in an effort to boost awareness of the scheme and which customers are covered by it.

If an ISP is not a member of the scheme, its customers are not covered though they may still be able to access resolutions services through other channels.

An open letter from the Commission asking for submissions noted that while almost all major telecommunications service providers were members of TDRS, there were a number of providers who were not, leaving an estimated 120,000 consumers locked out of its benefits and protections.

"Many of these consumers may not even be aware that they are locked out of TDRS or understand what this means for them when things go wrong with their service provider," the letter said. "This is problematic given the ongoing high level of complaints and disputes in the telecommunications sector."

The commission offered three options to address the issue: maintaining and publishing a list of non-members on the Commission’s website; requiring proactive disclosure by non-members to new customers before sign-up and to existing customers on an ongoing basis; and combining both options into an integrated pathway starting with the first option.

While Vodafone, the Telecommunications Users' Association and the Telecommunications Carriers' Forum submitted in favour of the third option, a combination of the first two proposals as a pathway to TDRS membership, Consumer NZ preferred option two, requiring non-members to disclose this to their customers.

"It is important that information about a provider’s TDRS membership status is made clear to consumers from the outset so they can make informed decisions," Consumer NZ wrote.

However, independent ISPs and wireless ISPs disagreed.

David Haynes, chief executive of the Internet Service Providers Association of New Zealand, submitted that very few of its members, mostly small to medium sized companies, were members of the TDRS.

"As we have noted before, our members report that they have few problems with customers and they work hard to resolve any that do occur," he wrote. "They see TDRS membership as an additional cost that brings no discernible benefit either to them or to their customers."

The three options focused, therefore, on "naming and shaming" non-members.

"This has nothing to do with the relative quality of those service providers," Haynes wrote. "A service provider may have shoddy customer service and be a TDRS member. A non-member may have excellent customer service."

Increasing consumer awareness of TDRS non-membership had nothing to do with what the Commission wanted to achieve - the protection of consumers’ interests, he wrote.

"ISPANZ therefore contends that ‘increasing consumer awareness of TDRS non-membership’ will lead you down a rabbit hole and away from good outcomes for consumers," Haynes wrote.

"We believe that the focus of your letter, and the options that it contains, will not contribute to good outcomes for consumers and that therefore the letter should be withdrawn."

The Wireless ISPs Association (WISPA) submitted that WISPs were locally-owned and operated businesses usually residing within the communities they served. Naming non-members was a "heavy handed" response.

"Interactions between the owner/operators of our member companies and their customers are often more personalised than experienced elsewhere in the industry," WISPA submitted.

This was unique to the wireless segment of the industry and was seen by members as a strength.

"Our concern with all the options outlined, if put in place as listed, is that they will effectively denigrate the non-member in the view of current and prospective customers," WISPA wrote.

"The commission would need to ensure that all possible context is given when publishing anything of this nature so that consumers of the information assign it the correct weight when making their decision on accepting service from a provider."