AWS cloud programme paves way for more NZ tech jobs

Providing opportunities at Datacom and KiwiRail, among other organisations.

Credit: Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the first four cohorts of participants within its re/Start programme graduated last week, providing a boost to New Zealand’s tech job economy.



Under the 12-week, entry level cloud skills programme, graduates were provided with cloud skills, with AWS claiming they have been prepared for careers in cloud computing.

In New Zealand, the programme started in May 2021 in collaboration with Te Pūkenga, a national network of vocational education and training brought together by the New Zealand government, and Unitec.

The programme is focused on providing skills for unemployed, underemployed and transitioning learners, particularly those within the Māori and Pasifika communities.

Participants were honoured at a graduation ceremony on 25 August, with two being Alice Kokado and Ash Foster (Waikato Tainui), who landed jobs at Datacom and KiwiRail, respectively.



Previous celebrations did not occur due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“AWS re/Start is a great example of an education provider and industry coming together, with a unique internship element which provides a globally recognised credential,” said Angela Beaton, Te Pūkenga deputy chief executive of delivery and academic.

“The AWS re/Start programme is changing people’s lives by offering new opportunities in high-demand fields. It is attracting people from all walks of life and career backgrounds, including those who have had to make a sudden shift in focus and people who may have never considered a career in technology.”

The programme has already brought in new talent to a range of organisations since its inception, according to Tim Dacombe-Bird, country manager of public sector for AWS New Zealand.

“The AWS re/Start programme launched in New Zealand in May 2021 and has already helped bring new technology talent into the workforce including at some of the country’s leading companies such as Auckland Council, Datacom, First Table, Foundry, KiwiRail, NEXTGEN Group, Planit Testing, Pushpay, Spark Business Group (Spark, CCL and Leaven), Vector and WayBeyond,” he said.

“We’ve witnessed inspirational graduates from across Aotearoa make the pivot into tech in just 12 weeks, and we look forward to helping more Kiwis, including Māori and Pasifika talent, get the entry-level skills they need to launch successful careers in the cloud – while providing businesses and organisations with much needed tech talent. We’re just getting started."