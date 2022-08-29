Westcon-Comstor NZ lands Mandiant distributorship

Simon Goode (Westcon-Comstor) Credit: Supplied

Mandiant, now owned by Google, has appointed Westcon-Comstor as its distributor in New Zealand.

Mandiant said the move would accelerate growth by enabling more channel partners and businesses to offer enhanced solutions to customers.



“The appointment of Westcon as our distributor in New Zealand reaffirms our commitment to the region and allows us to connect more deeply with security partners and customers that are motivated to adopt Mandiant’s innovative and globally leading solutions," said Louis Tague, vice president and managing director of Mandiant Australia and New Zealand.



Mandiant took what it described as an "intelligence-led, multi-vendor approach" to its Mandiant Advantage platform. A "world-class" consulting portfolio was enhanced by a vendor-independent approach, and bolstered by partnerships with other cyber security vendors including CrowdStrike, Microsoft, SentinelOne, Splunk and Trellix.

This ensured the vendor was well positioned to support partner ecosystems by augmenting the capability and maturity of existing security offerings and solutions.

Westcon-Comstor NZ's national sales director, Simon Goode, said the distributor offered a leading security vendor portfolio that mapped to its vision to "shape the future of distribution".

"Through Westcon and Mandiant, our partners will be able to offer their customers an augmented security service by accessing threat intelligence solutions and expertise from Mandiant in addition to traditional security products, thereby extending confidence to their end user customers of their readiness to defend against cyber threats,” Goode said.

A vendor with the reputation of Mandiant didn't put its trust in the hands of any distributor without doing due diligence, he said.

"Part of our ‘Partner Success’ strategy is ensuring we remain dynamic and increase our value to partners through relevant vendor solutions. Mandiant is a great addition to the Westcon Security portfolio.”

Mandiant, which famously revealed the SolarWinds supply chain hack in late 2020, was acquired by Google in March in a US$5.4 billion deal.