'Survive with quality': Huawei's NZ numbers illustrate Chinese giant's global struggles

Ren Zhengfei: “The next decade will be a very painful historical period, as the global economy continues to decline."

Ren Zhengfei visiting New Zealand in 2013. Credit: Supplied

A leaked internal memo from Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei forecasts a bleak few years for the the one-time telco equipment powerhouse.

Now effectively blacklisted from many western markets due to concerns about national security, Huawei is doing it hard.

“In the past, we embraced the ideal of globalisation and aspired to serve all mankind, so what is our ideal now?” Ren asked before answering his own question: "Survive and earn a little money where we can."

Huawei needed to adjust its market structure and study "what can be done and what should be abandoned", he said.



In March, Huawei reported a 28.5 per cent fall in revenue to US$99.9 billion. Net income surged, however, up 75.9 per cent.

In New Zealand, however, Huawei's decline dates from a year earlier after it recorded all-time record sales of $198.8 million in the year to the end of December 2019. In 2020, Huawei NZ tried to remain positive, but sales fell to $111.3 million and again in 2021 to $79.6 million.

After reporting a $4.9 million profit in 2019, Huawei NZ recorded a $712,424 loss in 2020. Deep cost cuts then saw the local branch return to the black with a net profit of $1.9 million in 2021.

Ren told staff the company had to focus on profit over cashflow and expansion if it is to survive the next three years. Major headwinds included the COVID -19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and a continued "blockade” by the US.

“The next decade will be a very painful historical period, as the global economy continues to decline,” Ren said.

“Huawei must reduce any overly optimistic expectations for the future and until 2023 or even 2025, we must make survival the most important guideline, and not only survive but survive with quality.”

New Zealand is a member of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance that also includes the US, UK, Australia and Canada. Across the group, the potential security risks posed by building telecommunications networks using Huawei gear are perceived to be significant.

Swedish telco equipment giant Ericsson and Korean star Samsung are the major local beneficiaries of Huawei's effective blacklisting.

Ericsson NZ reported revenue of $43 million in the year to 31 December 2021, up from $21.9 million in 2020 and $16 million in 2019.



Key local Huawei client 2degrees announced last April it would be moving its 5G and much of its 4G contracts to Ericsson, which had struggled for years to win major network rollout deals.

Huawei's relationship with 2degrees was once so close it helped debt-fund the challenger's market entry into New Zealand over a decade ago.

Other former Huawei customers have made similar adjustments, with Spark opting for Nokia and Samsung, and Vodafone for Nokia.

Nokia NZ reported sales of $159.9 million in the year to the end of December 2021, down from $177.5 million in 2020. Profit before tax, however, lifted slightly from $2.8 million to $3.4 million.