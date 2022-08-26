Dell Technologies celebrates top performing A/NZ partners

The awards were supported by two distributors Dicker Data and Ingram Micro

Shant Soghomonian (Dell) Credit: Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies recently held its A/NZ Partner Summit in Sydney paying homage to its top performing partners for the year.

"It was great to be able to come together to host the ANZ Dell Technologies Partner Summit in Sydney with the support of our two distributors, Dicker Data and Ingram Micro,” Dell Technologies A/NZ channel general manager, Shant Soghomonian said.

“During the summit we were excited to recognise our partner community and award the outstanding customer projects that our partners delivered over the past year. Congratulations to all the winners."

Data#3 secured Dell Technologies Top Performer 2022 for Australia, while CCL took home the award for New Zealand.

Rising Star Award 2022 Australia went to Computers Now.

Rising Star Award: Data Centre 2022 New Zealand went to Liquid IT while Cyclone Computers scored Rising Star Award: Client Solutions 2022 for New Zealand.

The Missing Link was recognised as Medium Business Top Performer 2022 and Olympus Technology received Environment, Social and Governance Award 2022.

IT Transformation Project 2022, Australia and New Zealand was handed to Infront and Workforce Transformation Project 2022, Australia and New Zealand was awarded to Intuit Technologies.

In the global alliances and cloud service provider awards category Datacom received Cloud Service Provider Top Performer 2022, Australia and New Zealand.

NTT took home Global Alliances Top Performer 2022, Australia and New Zealand, and Global Alliances Technology Innovation Award 2022, Australia and New Zealand went to DXC Technology.

Telstra accepted the Global Alliances Trail Blazer Award 2022, Australia and New Zealand.

In July Dell Technologies revealed partners were now responsible for more than half of all customer orders in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Created by a perfect storm of heightened end-user demand, competitive market takeout tactics and aggressive rebate incentives, the technology giant is placing growth ambitions in the hands of an expanding ecosystem across the region.

“We keep growing, our channel is strong and we remain ahead of the market,” observed Diego Majdalani, president of Channels across International Markets at Dell.

During the first quarter of FY23, the channel drove 56 per cent of all new and reactivated buyers across APJ with ecosystem order revenue increasing 12 per cent year-on-year.

Within this context, server and storage order revenue reported double-digit year-on-year growth of 28 per cent and 24 per cent respectively, aided by a 12 per cent rise in sales via distribution.







