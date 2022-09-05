Kiwi Salesforce partners play vital part in capturing 'tremendous' growth

“Getting partners that that can serve the broader community across New Zealand has been really important.”

Tara Ridley (Salesforce) Credit: ARN / Christine Wong

Salesforce sees “tremendous opportunity for growth” on New Zealand shores with the drive and the need for digitisation of all business continuing strongly post-pandemic, with partners playing a vital part.

This is according to Tara Ridley, Salesforce’s VP of alliances and channels, who said to Reseller News that, despite current uneasy economic conditions, the demand for digital solutions from customers is continuing to grow.

Therefore, with customer success a core company value and market opportunity expanding, Salesforce is driving both customer retention and acquisition and wants its partner ecosystem to move with the vendor to meet the evolving customer success challenge.

For customer success to be a continued reality with existing customers, “we've got to ensure we continually deliver to our existing customers by making sure they realise the value of the platform and the investments that they've made,” Ridley said.

“We rely on our partners to be working with our customers to make sure they're realising that value of the additional innovation that we drive through the platform,” she continued.

Growing opportunity in the market alongside new innovation also calls for a focus on new customers.

“That big focus on new customers and trailblazer customers that are doing something incredibly creative, delivering value to their own customers and making a difference to the communities that we serve is what we're all about,” she said.

On evolving partner relationships, Ridley mentions Salesforce’s new strategy of indirect routes to market in New Zealand through cloud resale, moving away from the more traditional strategy as a services delivery ecosystem.

In the services delivery ecosystem, partners would deliver implementation, support and optimisation services to clients that have bought the license direct from Salesforce.

The concept of cloud resale is “incredibly exciting” for Salesforce. With 12 current cloud resellers, the invitation-only programme has seen a careful selection of partners that “are driving innovation, driving net new differentiation and value to New Zealand businesses and the community,” according to Ridley

A key aim for the cloud resale strategy is to provide scale in areas outside of major cities like Auckland and Wellington that do not have a presence on the ground.

“Getting partners that that can serve the broader community across New Zealand has been really important,” Ridley said.

To avoid over-coverage in specific areas across the country, Salesforce have created a concept of “swim lanes” to spread partner coverage areas.

These specified areas mean partners “are not tripping over each other, they can really differentiate, they can really make a name for themselves,” Ridley said.

“We're really excited with the opportunity ahead, we need to meet our customers where they want us to be and that's something that the market has been asking for,” she continued.

The specific technology solutions Ridley is seeing include big uptick in service cloud, particularly within customer experience success teams which optimise customer service programs.

Another big focus area is analytics, with Ridley also seeing huge growth in that market. “Customers really need the tools to analyse the data to better serve their own customers,” she said.

On key challenges being faced in the upcoming months, Ridley reflects the skills and talent squeeze being faced industry-wide, only increasing post-COVID-19. She notes that almost every conversation she is having with partners focuses on the skills demand and ways to overcome the challenge.

Salesforce’s programme The Talent Alliance aims to help partners scale through up-skilling, as well as to drive diversity through a commitment to 20 per cent diversity talent.

“We encourage our partners to sign up to [the programme] and that not only drives net new talent into the ecosystem, because obviously we don't want rob Peter to pay Paul, we need to be rescaling net new talent,” she said.

Referencing IDC’s 2021 Salesforce Economy Report, Ridley noted that there will be a predicted 26,000 new jobs in New Zealand, resulting in $9.7 billion in new business revenues by 2026.

Specifically, Salesforce’s partner ecosystem in New Zealand is predicted to make $8.74 for every $1 Salesforce makes locally by 2026.

“So, with that as the backdrop, we've got a lot to do to get that talent and skills to deliver on that predicted demand,” Ridley added.