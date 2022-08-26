Spark invests to become a high growth digital services provider

New Zealand's biggest telco outlines its ICT and digital ambitions and customer engagements.

NZX-listed telco Spark aims to invest up to $350 million in 2023 in its quest to become a more diversified and higher growth digital services provider.

The funds will be invested in future growth opportunities such as digital infrastructure, scaling Spark Health and Spark IoT, and accelerating the commercialisation of emerging technology, such as digital identity and verifiable data through subsidiary MATTR, the telco told shareholders while reporting a bumper result earlier this week.

Spark said its procurement revenue increased by $124 million, or 30 per cent in 2022, mainly due to strong sales of both licensing software and hardware, particularly in the health sector. Partner service sales also increased due to businesses investing in equipment for employees to work from home.



Spark was boosting capacity and resilience as the economy digitised "at pace".

"Our Takanini Data Centre expansion is on track for delivery in 2023 and over 85 per cent contracted, while our Mayoral Drive Exchange upgrade is complete," chair Justine Smyth and CEO Jolie Hodson wrote in the telco's annual report.

The Mayoral Drive Exchange is being upgraded to host significantly more wholesale and cloud data centre services while Takanini Data Centre campus is being expanded significantly.

"We have made significant progress in both these programmes of work and despite significant inflationary and supply chain challenges, the build cost has been well managed," the report said.

The first stage of the Mayoral Exchange upgrade was completed in August, and will give Spark a modern, centralised network and cloud hub with capability and resilience that is attractive to international wholesale customers.

The first stage of expansion at the Takanini Data Centre Campus – an 8MW data hall – was on track for delivery in 2023, with foundations complete and groundwork underway.

The rollout of Spark's Optical Transport Network 2.01 – the fibre backbone of its network – was also 87 per cent

complete while the new Southern Cross NEXT cable had almost doubled international cable capacity for New Zealand.

Investing in a new ERP system

IT systems investment included lifecycle investment and licencing for internal IT systems, enhancements to products and IT systems to improve the customer experience and the completion of the first phase to implement and integrate a replacement ERP system.

On the customer front in 2022, Spark supported Total Property Group in its shift to a cloud managed network service, guided Contact Energy as it adopted Genesys PureCloud for its contact centre, and helped the Department of Conservation shift to a cloud hosted, digital workspace platform.

The company was also re-appointed as a managed services outsource supplier for the Department of Corrections.

Over the past year, Spark’s hybrid cloud provider CCL delivered a number of transformational projects, including a significant cloud migration for Dunedin City Council, and a computer vision and machine-learning solution for "a leading infrastructure customer", enabling it to identify, locate, and classify road defects.

Spark’s cloud consulting business Leaven also helped a number of organisations embrace public cloud during the year – including Metro Performance Glass to move from on-premise infrastructure and the migration of 100 servers at Southern District Health Board to Microsoft Azure.

Digital Island, Spark’s cloud communication and collaboration business, saw strong interest in cloud-based contact centre solutions as businesses continued to negotiate the challenges of remote and hybrid working.

It supported a range of customers including Red Cross, LANtech, and CBG Health to implement and realise the benefits of Amazon Connect.



Spark data analytics and artificial intelligence business Qrious helped Auckland DHB understand bed occupancy, patient care needs and staffing requirements and was selected as Oranga Tamariki’s

enterprise data and analytics partner.

Bringing it all together

While each of the businesses within Spark Business Group offered services individually, Spark said it was excited about the opportunities to bring these capabilities together as converged technology solutions to solve real-world business problems.

In that cause, the group was appointed prime supplier by the Ministry for Primary Industries to manage the roll-out, training, and support for the installation of on-board cameras on New Zealand in-shore fishing vessels.

"This project combines on-board cameras with IoT, artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud computing, and data and analytics to provide clearer, independent data to help inform policy decisions, scientific research, and fisheries management – and leverages expertise from across Spark, Spark IoT, Qrious, CCL, Leaven, and Entelar," the telco explained.

Spark Business Group was also supporting KiwiRail with a fuel optimisation project to help the Interislander ferry service run more efficiently by combining weather data and machine learning to predict fuel consumption and adopting data-driven sailing techniques.

Spark Business Group was supporting this with connectivity, IoT devices, dashboards, modelling, analytics, and reporting, bringing together capability from Spark, Spark IoT, and Qrious.

Health sector a prime focus

Digital health was a future growth market in Spark’s three-year strategy and Spark Health grew strongly during the year. Most notably, it won national contracts for digital services under reforms led by the newly established Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand).

The health sector is shifting away from regional District Health Boards to three national health services: Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand), Te Aka Whai Ora (Māori Health Authority) and the Public Health Agency.

"Developing data and digital capability has been identified within the health system review as a critical enabler of its transformation, requiring partners with deep sector experience, who can create solutions that deliver improved health outcomes," Spark told shareholders.

Spark Health will provide Microsoft, non-Microsoft, and Azure software and IT services to the Ministry of Health, Te Whatu Ora, Te Aka Whai Ora, the Public Health Agency, and other health entities like ACC and Pharmac.

"Spark Health also delivered a cloud-based digital health platform, that aims to support a digital health ecosystem," the company wrote in its annual report.

"Kete Waiora (the basket of health and wellness) is powered by Spark Health partner Get Real Health and enables healthcare and disability providers to create digital customer experiences via a personal health record, while also helping to provide a unified view of their patients."

At Hawke's Bay District Health Board, Spark helped keep vaccines and medications at the right temperature

by devising replacement for manual checks.

Temperature, humidity, and open/close sensors were installed around the hospital’s fridges that send information to the Spark IoT Bridge platform.

"Because the DHB’s concrete-dense buildings aren’t conducive to good network coverage, technical difficulties were overcome thanks to the installation of LoRaWAN indoor gateways," Spark explained.

Live temperature information was now transmitted to the Spark IoT Bridge dashboard that alerted users around the hospital to take action immediately if a threshold was breached.



Going global with MATTR

Data verification specialist subsidiary MATTR contributed to the development of technology standards and created software that allowed data to be verified in a digital environment. Spark described this as "a critical enabler of an increasingly digital economy".

MATTR’s flagship platform product, MATTR VII, provides general-purpose building blocks and products with

pre-built extensions that made it possible to plug the platform into a customer’s existing applications.

"MATTR reached the stage of commercialisation during the year, working in partnership with early adopters in New Zealand and overseas – with MATTR solutions now available in Australia, the United States, Canada and shortly in Europe," Spark reported.

In New Zealand MATTR supported the creation of the New Zealand Ministry of Health’s international and domestic vaccination certificates as part of its COVID-19 response.

Offshore work included a pilot of "privacy-respecting micro-credentials" for Canadian learners created for the Association of Registrars of the Universities and Colleges of Canada. This allowed students to hold and share their verifiable credentials when seeking employment or signing up for new programmes.

MATTR also continued to engage in the US Department of Homeland Security’s Silicon Valley innovation programme and received an award from the US National Science Foundation Convergence Accelerator in a collaboration with Washington University and UK based genuine presence testing company iProov.