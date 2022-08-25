Flexibility key to recruitment as contractor rates continue to rise

The curve is "flattening slightly" on permanent salaries but, with flexibility, it is plateauing.

Filling roles in New Zealand’s technology sector demands excellent contractor rates and salaries combined with workplace flexibility, Beyond Recruitment has found.

Releasing its annual salary research and guide, the recruiter found skills shortages across many key contract roles driving premium hourly rates.

Architects, programme managers, business change managers and Agile coaches led the pack for contract rates, attracting $140 to $160 an hour in some regions.

Based on recent job placements data, the guide gives insight into both contractor and salary earnings across Auckland, Wellington and the Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

“We’re seeing that high-demand skills are still requiring a premium rate or salary," said Liza Viz, CEO of Beyond Recruitment. "New Zealand is especially short of all types of software developers, automation testers, DevOps, site reliability engineers and integration architects.”

However, the curve was flattening slightly on permanent salaries and, where flexibility was allowed, it was plateauing.

“Auckland roles tend to pay the highest, but IT professionals across New Zealand are securing six figure salaries," Viz said.

"In the Bay of Plenty, agriculture, council, power and utilities are key industries needing IT professionals. Whereas in the Waikato, there is a growing tech sector, along with demand for software development projects, systems upgrades and cloud technologies in the health, education and council sectors.”

The capital saw a slight increase in demand driven by both government and general growth.

"There tends to be a lot of contract roles in Wellington, especially as government work is often project driven," said Ben Pearson, executive general manager of Beyond Recruitment in Wellington. "With the tight labour market, there has been an increase in rates and salaries.”

As well as skills in the technical side of IT, Pearson was noticing growing demand for project managers, product managers and product owners.

Viz recommended organisations seeking to be an employer of choice should focus on the full package, not just the money because flexibility with when and where they work had become a very important consideration for candidates.

"Almost all candidates are seeking hybrid options that combine working from the home and from the office,” Viz said.

The types of flexibility being offered by organisations was wide. Some were open to hiring 100 per cent remote workers, however, this wasn’t the norm. Some organisations were trialling a four-day work week.

"The options that trumps is hybrid working as organisations understand the importance of their teams working together and ensuring the culture stays intact,” Viz said.

“Workers are also wanting to take extended holidays of four to eight weeks, so job seekers are taking this either before starting a role or having the leave agreed on before accepting a role.”

Benefits becoming more commonplace in New Zealand organisations included company-paid training, a mobile phone/ telecommunications allowance, and health and life insurance.

The New Zealand technology sector employs approximately 113,000 professionals, making up roughly four per cent of the nation’s total workforce.