Datacom appoints MD to lead A/NZ SaaS products trio

Datacom was rapidly emerging as a SaaS powerhouse in A/NZ, MD Peter Nelson says.

Peter Nelson (Datacom) Credit: Supplied

Datacom has appointed Peter Nelson to lead the company’s three software product businesses – Datapay, Smartly and Datascape.



Nelson joined Datacom eight years ago working in its technology services NZ business before shifting to the products business to lead the local government solution Datascape and recently taking on the role of acting head for Datapay.

“Each of Datacom’s SaaS products speak to the specific needs of a well-defined group of customers and as a result have seen strong growth and achieved the scale that is critical to success,” Nelson said.

“It is particularly exciting to see them coming together in a portfolio to make the most of our deep capability in product management and engineering, and to support rewarding careers for our people."

As managing director of SaaS products, Nelson will work with the existing leadership teams of the SaaS businesses, including Smartly CEO Melissa Cheals, who will continue to lead her team and promote the small business payroll offering as an independent brand.

Datacom will also appoint a director for Datapay to replace the acting head role.

Datacom CEO Greg Davidson said there was a breadth of expertise and talent working across each of the SaaS businesses and it made sense to bring them together as a portfolio to ensure the best thinking and processes were being applied for optimum results.

“We have made a strategic long-term commitment to invest and build a portfolio of products to meet the needs of our local New Zealand and Australian customers, specifically targeting areas of demand where global investment wasn’t focused on developing suitable solutions due to the size of our markets and other investment priorities,” Davidson said.

The development of Datapay was driven by a vision for a modern cloud-based payroll that was built from the ground up to meet the needs of the specific rules and regulations in the New Zealand and Australian market, he said.

Smartly, which focused on payroll for small businesses, was an extension of that commitment. Combined with Datapay, it was responsible for paying a sixth of New Zealanders and serving over 23,000 businesses and 350,000 employees across A/NZ.

Datascape was a range of ERP software products developed for the local government sector and designed to facilitate better engagement between councils and their communities.

In June, Datascape was selected as the foundation for a rebuild of the IRIS New Zealand regional council software platform.



The MyDatascape customer-focused portal, Datascape CRM, online bookings, website, mobile capture and Antenno two-way communications app were used by local government organisations in Australia and New Zealand.

"Datacom is rapidly emerging as a SaaS powerhouse in Australia and New Zealand, which complements our role as a trusted provider of technology services,” Nelson said.



