SailPoint appoints its first NZ country leader

Raymond Dickinson was most recently team leader for major accounts at Fortinet.

Raymond Dickinson (SailPoint) Credit: Supplied

Enterprise identity security vendor SailPoint Technologies has appointed Raymond Dickinson as its first country leader for New Zealand.

Dickinson’s appointment would build on SailPoint’s strong market position and support the company's continued growth in New Zealand, SailPoint said.

“Due to strong demand across New Zealand organisations acknowledging risks within their ‘insider-threat’ landscape, we recognise the need for leading talent on the ground to support our customers in their identity security journey," said Nam Lam, Australia and New Zealand country manager of SailPoint.

"We’re thrilled to have Raymond join us to help protect Kiwi companies and deliver an intelligent, autonomous identity foundation that fuels their business and accelerates their transformation.”

Dickinson brought valuable knowledge and experience in the enterprise technology sector in New Zealand and has a strong track record of helping enterprises achieve their identity security objectives, Lam said.

He brought over 20 years of enterprise technology experience, most recently as team leader for major accounts at Fortinet.

Before that he held various sales and senior leadership roles at The Greater Knowledge Company (GKC), Fujitsu and Infinity Solutions. He had also been a member of the board of trustees at autism information provider Fragile X New Zealand Trust for almost five years.



"With his expertise and growth mindset, I believe Raymond will deliver value for our customers as we work together to grow the SailPoint business in New Zealand," Lam said.

Dickinson said he was eager to support organisations in New Zealand as they worked to secure and manage all of their identities across all technology and cloud resource access needs.

"As SailPoint continues to take identity security to the next level, I look forward to building a strong team to help enterprises develop a solid security strategy that is secure and compliant," he said.