Spark reports 2022 results, cloud unit continues to lag the group

Health and IoT emerge as Spark's growth stars in 2022 financial year.

Jolie Hodson and Justine Smyth (Spark) Credit: Supplied

Spark New Zealand announced its 2022 results today with revenue up 3.5 per cent to $3.7 billion and net profit even stronger, up 7.6 per cent to $410 million.

However, the telco's cloud, security, and service management revenues continued to lag, growing modestly at 0.7 per cent to $446 million. Performance was impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns, transformation project delays, supply chain disruption and execution challenges, Spark told shareholders.

Outperformance in mobile and wins in Spark Health powered the result. Mobile service revenue grew 5.5 per cent as data-driven marketing supported a ~13 per cent increase in customers on Endless plans, and pay-monthly, pre-paid, and business connections grew steadily.

Spark Health revenue increased 46 per cent, supported by new national contract wins while Spark IoT revenue increased 22 per cent as connections climbed 75 per cent to 832,000.

Spark Chair Justine Smyth said, “In a year marked by ongoing disruption and increasing economic volatility, Spark has delivered an "incredibly strong result", returning to revenue growth and delivering earnings at the top end of guidance.

“Spark’s transition from its traditional telecommunications heritage to a more diversified and higher growth digital services provider continues at pace." she said.

"As we look to 2023 we have confidence in Spark’s ability to grow free cash flow to ~$460-$500 million to fund our ordinary dividend."

Spark delivered guidance for a total 2023 dividend of 27 cents, fully imputed, funded through earnings and free cash flow growth. It was the first time the total dividend has increased since 2016 and reflected confidence in Spark’s strategy and future growth potential, Smyth said.

“With strong market momentum and the ability to accelerate investment in future growth, Spark is well positioned to continue growing shareholder value in the years to come, as it helps its customers and Aotearoa to win big in a digital world," she said.

In July, Spark has reached agreement to sell a 70 per cent stake in its TowerCo business to the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP).

“Following completion of the TowerCo transaction up to $350 million will be returned to shareholders, which we intend to deliver through an on-market share buy-back," Smyth said. "This will be subject to market conditions at the time, and we may investigate alternative return options.

“A further $350 million will be invested in future growth opportunities, such as digital infrastructure, scaling Spark Health and Spark IoT, and accelerating the commercialisation of emerging technology, such as digital identity and verifiable data through our subsidiary MATTR."

Following a redesign of its broadband plans Spark said it "stabilised its base" at 704,000. While this drove a 4.6 per cent revenue decline to $639 million, continued wireless broadband connection growth of 16,000 helped to offset this through avoided wholesale costs.



Spark CEO Jolie Hodson said Spark returned to revenue growth with a market-leading result in mobile and growth markets of IoT and digital health accelerating.

"We stabilised our broadband base and are on track to deliver our FY23 target of ~30 per cent of our customers on wireless, reaching ~28 per cent by the end of the financial year.

“With one year to run in our three-year strategy, we are on track to deliver our 2023 ambitions. We are a simpler and more digital organisation, with 102 legacy mobile and broadband plans retired and digital journeys increasing by 23 per cent.

"Our data and AI-driven marketing capability continues to mature, and we can now better predict the needs of ~90 per cent of Spark customer households, increasing conversion by 19 per cent.

Simpler, more digital, and data-driven customer experiences were improving engagement with Spark's customer interaction net promoter score up 9 points from 2021, Hodson told shareholders.