Spark teams with Mavenir, AWS and more to explore 'standalone' 5G

Standalone 5G requires data centres and core mobile networks to be deployed on a cloud-native platform.

Spark has created and run two proof-of-concepts for standalone 5G with technology providers Mavenir, AWS, Nokia and Oppo.

Mavenir delivered the 5G standalone cloud-native core solution while AWS provided multi access edge computing and 5G optimised cloud solutions. Nokia cell site infrastructure and OPPO devices completed the system.

Telecommunication companies in New Zealand are currently rolling out networks that have been updated to 5G, but with data centres and network cores still running on legacy systems and dependent on 4G infrastructure.

To achieve standalone 5G, data centres and core mobile networks need to be upgraded and deployed on a cloud-native platform, Spark said. Existing mobile networks run out of a centralised data centre have relatively static use-cases and are complex to customise.

A 5G standalone network is fully virtualised, can run on any cloud service, is designed with a microservices approach and architected to scalably address evolving customer needs while also offering inherent resilience.

This created flexibility and allowed users to realise the full range of benefits of standalone 5G, including low latency and advanced capabilities such as network slicing, private networks, and multi access edge computing.

Josh Bahlman, Spark’s tribe lead for telco cloud, said the proof-of-concepts created line of sight for Spark to deliver the enhanced benefits of standalone 5G to New Zealand businesses looking to innovate using 5G connectivity and to New Zealanders accessing applications such as instant video streaming, cloud hosted gaming and the reaction times required for driverless vehicles.

"The 5G standalone network opens the door on capacity and low latency to help accelerate IoT trends, such as connected cars, smart cities and IoT in the home and office," Bahlman said.

“The solutions offered by AWS and Mavenir provide an opportunity to test and learn by leveraging cloud-native solutions and multi access edge compute services optimised for 5G."

Testing the technology in this way allowed Spark to identify the optimal combination of vendors and solutions to deliver the benefits it wanted to achieve," he said.

"We have further proof-of-concepts underway as we work to bring relevant use cases specific to New Zealand’s local requirements.”

5G had the potential to create a step change for business and enterprise customers through new use cases that leverage low latency (single-digit milliseconds) and high throughput, such as enhanced virtual and augmented reality, industrial automation, real-time video analytics with artificial intelligence, digital twins and "massive IoT".

A standalone 5G network enabled low-latency access to multi access edge compute solutions, allowing customers to deploy solutions that can push compute capacity from the core network right to the customer’s work site, factory, or workplace.

Mavenir 5G standalone cloud-native core solution is a world first running on AWS' Snowball Edge, a physically rugged device that provides edge computing and data transfer services.

Using the device allowed Spark to create a highly portable edge solution that could fit into a suitcase – to process and store data close to where it’s generated, enabling low latency and real time responsiveness.

Spark tested a video analytics tool on the solution – and the results demonstrated low latency to deliver real-time video analytics, with latency reduced by 70 per cent to single-digit milliseconds before the edge deployment of the 5G standalone cores solution and analytics service.

The proof-of-concept allowed Spark to experiment with how a highly customisable network can be sliced and adapted to evolving enterprise requirements.

The proof-of-concept showed how businesses with large mobile device fleets that require high throughput and low latency such as port authorities could operate on virtual network slices that optimised the use of a physical private network.

Spark also deployed a New Zealand first, Mavenir 5G standalone cloud-native core solution on AWS Outposts. As a fully managed solution this delivers AWS infrastructure and services to virtually any on-premise or edge location.

Testing a wireless broadband service on this proof of concept showed faster download speeds and reduced latency, providing a better experience for Spark’s wireless broadband customers.

Ashok Khuntia, president, core networks for Mavenir said the cloud-based network solution offered flexibility and advanced capabilities such as network slicing to enable efficiencies in overall service design and deployment times to accelerate trials and service rollouts.

Tiffany Bloomquist, country manager, commercial sector at AWS New Zealand said AWS continued to invest in edge computing capabilities, and was excited to collaborate with Mavenir and Spark to advance their 5G standalone network and identify more use cases and opportunities for New Zealand customers.