HP drives sustainability for partner value-add

Tracey Brewer (HP) Credit: Supplied

Sustainability has been highlighted as a key focus area for HP as it continues to make strides in partner education and training initiatives.

According to HP commercial sales manager Tracey Brewer sustainability was a key focus for end-users and partners that will continue to gain traction, particularly in the enterprise government space.

For HP, this goes beyond climate to include wider issues such as human rights, ethics, diversity and inclusion.

Brewer outlined HP’s ongoing development of their sustainability-focused Amplify Impact program. Launched in early 2021 and expanded to New Zealand earlier this year, the program focuses on providing partners with ways to benefit from improving sustainability practices, offering training, sales and marketing resources, as well as a return and recycling program for end-of-life HP products.

Since the New Zealand roll-out of the Amplify Impact program, Brewer said, HP has exceeded 200 per cent of its target for partner uptake.

Partners can become a catalyst partner by doing a self-assessment on their current sustainability practices. Brewer is now working on implementing the next stage of the program, named catalyst three, in which partners demonstrate that 30 per cent of their staff have completed sustainability training.

Helping smaller partners who haven’t necessarily been able to invest in sustainability efforts, through education and providing opportunities to be “more sustainable together”, is Brewer’s top channel priority in the medium term.

HP also recently announced the launch of a cartridge recycling initiative as part of sustainability efforts, available to New Zealand partners later in the year.

Driving partner momentum

For Brewer, reflecting on a wealth of experience in her varied IT career, HP’s partner community and the strong relationships developed through its programs is HP’s biggest asset.

Building relationships and close engagement expanding past the business manager to the broader team is the hallmark of a successful channel partner in the HP ecosystem, she said.

This also marks HP’s aim as its point of difference in the market.

“We look for ways to stay relevant... we're providing value back to our partners to help them grow their business”, she said.

For HP, key challenges linger for channel partners to overcome in the months ahead. According to Brewer, uncertain economic conditions have the potential to affect consumer confidence, followed by business confidence.

Despite the uncertainty, post-Covid recovery is gaining momentum, particularly in the hardware space.

“Things like supply constraints, which has really plagued the partner community for a couple of years... We're really starting to see that come right now. We're back to four-to-six-week lead times on most of our PCs, which is fantastic”, she said.

Analytics highlighting market trends

Brewer shared that the data analytics feature introduced in its Amplify program had been well-received. In the early stages of the program, Brewer said, partners were simply asked to supply their sales data to HP.

Now, partners can access a range of analytics that offer insights into areas such as predictive analytics, market segmentation and benchmarking to better maximise sales and marketing efforts.

“We all know data is key in the world today”, Brewer said. “It’s really exciting for our channel partners and something quite new and innovative”.

The new data analytics tool also provides insight for HP on customer trends and appetite for technology investment in the market.

Brewer noted that demand has been strong and is expected to continue, particularly as customers seek to improve efficiency, increase security, and get the most out of their technology in the new hybrid-working world.

“We’ve seen a big shift, not just in New Zealand, but globally, around the whole hybrid workplace”, she said.

“People are starting to return to the workforce now, but we very much see that the hybrid way of working will embed, and most businesses now have a really good mix of workplace and home working”, she continued.