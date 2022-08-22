Internal Affairs to rebuild its registers in Microsoft's New Zealand cloud region

Australian IT, business management and consulting group DWS – part of HCL – chosen to work on the new system.

Jeff Montgomery (Department of Internal Affairs) Credit: Internet NZ

Microsoft's NZ cloud region has been chosen to host Te Tari Taiwhenua - the Department of Internal Affairs' new civil registration system.

The new system, to be introduced in 2024, will replace 25-year-old end-of-life technology, give people more control over their information and be more efficient, secure, and reliable, said registrar-general of births, deaths, and marriages Jeff Montgomery.



“The civil registration system is changing because, while customers can already order birth, death and marriage certificates online, our system is expensive to maintain and no longer fit for purpose,” Montgomery said.

DIA had listened to customers, stakeholders, and its own people, and undertaken research to learn what was important to shape its services, Montgomery said.

"We are focused on giving individuals the ability to access, curate and share their data, rather than it being government capturing and sharing data without consent – we want to move away from that approach.”



Civil registration, often known as "births, deaths, and marriages", covers a wide scope of life event and identity data for which DIA is responsible and includes paternity orders, adoption, registering marriage celebrants, change of name, change of registered sex, civil union, human assisted reproductive technologies (HART) and surrogacy.



Work on the new system involves upgrading and replacing all life and identity - birth, death, and marriage - data registers and then moving them into a new Microsoft cloud data centre in Auckland.

The registers contain approximately 80 million records.

“Life and identity data is the basis for a person in New Zealand to assert and verify themselves as a New Zealander," Montgomery said. "People use their identity data to access benefits, enrol to vote, apply for driver licences, student loans and the like.”

In future, this data would be more easily accessible. People would be able to see their information, share their data, see who’s accessed it and authorise others to access it and would also be able to withdraw those consents.

“It’ll be easy and convenient for people to do more things online," Montgomery said. "And they won’t have to provide their information over and over as they sometimes do now."

Increasingly they would only need to contact DIA if they become stuck or have a complex application.

Australian IT, Business Management and Consulting Services Group, DWS – part of HCL – was chosen to work with DIA on the new system.



Montgomery says DWS was chosen after a robust procurement process, having previously performed similar, much larger data migrations for the Victorian and NSW governments.

“That means we can leverage their experience in similar systems with a solution that will need minimum customisation, making it easier to build and maintain," he said. "We can be confident New Zealanders’ precious data will remain secure and be accurately transferred.”

In 2018, DIA inked a five-year deal with and option to extend with Intergen to deliver core components of its Te Ara Manaaki transformation using Microsoft technologies.

At that time, the programme had an estimated budget of $90 million - including both internal and external costs - with Intergen’s initial scope estimated at $10 million over the first two years.



Intergen was to deliver two core components of the roll-out, including a customer centred management solution alongside a customer identity and access management offering.

The customer centred management solution was to be developed on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform and provide management tools to support customer interactions with the DIA.

The second component, the development of the customer identity and access management solution, was also to use Dynamics 365.

A new civil registration system also offered an opportunity for the government to strengthen its role as a Treaty partner. The Crown stopped recording iwi affiliation information in 1961. Consequently, people have no easy mechanism to identify themselves as Māori to the government, nor to identify themselves as affiliated with an iwi or hapū group.

After initial engagement, in 2021 a group of iwi advisors and experts was established to consider this issue.

The civil registration work is part of DIA’s five-year Te Ara Manaaki programme to modernise and future-proof its core identity and life event technology systems and processes, and to make it easier for people to access government services.