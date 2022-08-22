Genesys woos Kim Duncan, ex AWS, to lead partner push

Duncan will develop Genesys' partner ecosystem and go to market routes.

Kim Duncan (Genesys) Credit: Supplied

Customer experience systems vendor Genesys has appointed Kim Duncan as partner account director for New Zealand.

Duncan will be responsible for building Genesys’ local partner ecosystem by establishing new go-to-market routes and deepening strategic technology alliances and will report to Sydney-based A/NZ partner director Vaughan Webster.

Duncan brings over 20 years of experience in the ICT industry both locally and internationally. She was previously at Amazon Web Services NZ working with global SaaS organisations. There she was responsible for engaging C-suite and line of business stakeholders to develop long-term sustainable revenue growth partnerships.

Before that, Duncan was the mid-market sector lead at Cisco NZ where she was responsible for both direct and partner programmes aligned to help drive sustainable revenue streams across multiple industry verticals within the NZ/AU and Pacific Islands partner ecosystem.

Duncan will use Genesys' ecosystem of reseller and AppFoundry partners to lead its partner initiatives and grow market share, Webster said.



“Kim’s deep expertise of the partner ecosystem in New Zealand, strong background in sales and business development and track record of success, are assets for us to capitalise on our success in the New Zealand market," he said.

Over the past four years, Duncan specialised in strategic engagement and the creation of new sales and partner models to support domestic and international growth.

"I look forward to bringing my experience, knowledge and connections in sales and partner management to help drive pipeline creation with Genesys’ existing, and potential new partners," she said.



