Commvault appoints ex-Datacom exec Mark Raos

Mark Raos announced as new Regional Account Executive for New Zealand.

Mark Raos (Commvault). Credit: Commvault

Cloud data management vendor Commvault has appointed ex-Datacom exec Mark Raos in the newly created role as its regional account executive for New Zealand.

Boasting over two decades of large-enterprise leadership experience including Datacom, Spark/Gen-i, Oracle, and Sun Microsystems, Raos will be responsible for the go-to-market motion and expanding Commvault’s presence and market share in New Zealand.

“I look forward to working with our partners to further support Commvault’s success and growth in New Zealand”, Raos said.



“Equally critical, is to deliver industry recognized data solutions for the benefits of our customers to simplify, manage and extract value from their increasingly complex and evolving data environment”, he continued.

The appointment comes amid Commvault’s investment in attracting talent into the A/NZ sales leadership to shape the regional growth strategy.

“New Zealand is an important market for Commvault A/NZ, and Mark’s appointment reinforces our efforts to drive our market expansion with unrivalled customer experience and help partners and customers realise the power and benefits of Commvault SaaS-based solutions, wherever their data resides," Commvault area vice president David Rajkovic said.

Last year, Commvault named Ingram Micro as a master regional distributor for several key markets across Asia Pacific, extending the partnership into Australia and New Zealand.



