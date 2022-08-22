'Crossroads year' sees Chorus strengthen dividend guidance

JB Rousselot (Chorus) Credit: Chorus

A strong result has seen NZX-listed broadband network company Chorus return to earning more than it was investing for the first time in a decade.

After declaring a dividend of 35 cents for the year to 30 June 2022, Chorus told shareholders that would increases further, to 42.5 cents unimputed in 2023 and 47.5 cents in 2024.

"2022 was a crossroads year for Chorus with the core elements of our utility-style regulatory framework now settled and the finish line in sight for our 11-year fibre rollout.” said Chorus CEO JB Rousselot.

Chorus' focus in 2022 was to keep on delivering the benefits of fibre broadband to more Kiwis while pushing toward a target of one million fibre connections by December. However, COVID-related constraints continued to make this challenging with lengthy lockdowns, followed by the ongoing effects of illness on the workforce and reduced consumer activity.

Strong growth in demand delivered underlying revenue of $959 million, up from restated $955 million in 2021 while cost management mitigated inflationary and pandemic pressures to achieve underlying operating expenses of $299 million, up $1 million from 2021.

That combination delivered underlying 2022 EBITDA of $660 million, up $3 million from restated $657 million in 2021.

A further $6 million of revenue from Chorus' network optimisation programme and a legal settlement, together with the release of a $9 million holiday pay provision, achieved EBITDA of $675 million.

Net profit after tax was $64 million compared to restated total of $51 million in 2021.

Chorus’ transition from network builder to a more operational mode of business was well underway and the company had refreshed its strategic focus: "to connect Aotearoa so that we can all live, learn, work and play".

“Our fibre rollout is now 98 per cent complete, and we have just 17,000 premises left to pass by Christmas," Rousselot said. "We added 88,000 new fibre connections to the network, and overall uptake increased from 65 per cent to 69 per cent.

“We were pleased to see strong growth in our major centres of Auckland and Wellington, where uptake increased to 79 per cent and 68 per cent, respectively."

During the pandemic, digital inclusion initiatives focused on student broadband connections, helping seniors with their connected lives, and supporting the charitable sector to embrace digital tools, he said.

The latest global fixed broadband rankings from Ookla placed New Zealand up two places to 10th, two places behind Japan, from 29th in July 2021.

"It's clear that we’re now far more reliant on our internet connections," Rousselot said. "The experience of the last couple of years has taught us that reliable internet access, at gigabit speed, is no longer a luxury."

Gigabit connections now represented 23 per cent of Chorus' residential fibre connections and nearly a third of all new connections. Multi-gigabit Hyperfibre services were also gaining traction with more than 1000 primarily residential connections.

Growing fibre uptake in urban areas saw Chorus move from trialling copper withdrawal to actual removal. Of around 2500 copper broadband cabinets in its fibre areas, a quarter had been notified for withdrawal.

"Across the country, there are now 130 street cabinets empty of copper connections," Rousellot said. "We're pleased that about 90 per cent of broadband consumers moving off copper have chosen fibre as their preferred broadband technology."