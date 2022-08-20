Data centre developments help drive revenue surge at Schneider Electric NZ

From an efficiency and sustainability perspective, New Zealand is a great place to host data centres.

CDC Data Centres helped lead a boom in New Zealand development, commissioning its first hyperscale facility earlier this week. Credit: Supplied

Schneider Electric's revenue surged during the year to the end of December 2021, as the company rode a wave of data centre investment.

Revenue during the year increased from $148.4 million in 2020 to $189.8 million in 2021 while net profit more than doubled from $4.1 million to $10.8 million.

Equipment sales were the biggest contributor, delivering $155.5 million of that revenue, up from $118.4 million, while solutions contracts generated $22.4 million, up from $18.2 million. The balance came from software sales and maintenance contracts.

The French multinational specialises in digital automation and energy management in homes, buildings, data centres, infrastructure and industry as well as delivering real-time automation, software and services.

Schneider Electric told Reseller News it continued to see strong growth both locally and globally across all-end markets and geographies, with increased customer focus on electrification, digitisation and sustainability.



Demand for data centre capacity is ever increasing both locally and globally, but the local market has been massively energised by multiple new developments of hyperscale cloud facilities by the likes of CDC Data Centers, Microsoft, DCI Data Centers and AWS, with more in train.

Schneider Electric said it continued to scale up its data services capacity to support growth and meet increased domestic demand which had been accelerated by the digitisation of supply chains during the pandemic.

“New Zealand is a great place to host data centres from an efficiency perspective," said Jason Molloy, data centre expert at Schneider Electric. "It is advanced on an international scale and Schneider has done its part by vastly expanding its work and capability in this area in line with domestic exponential growth."

New Zealand had more data centre capacity per capita than most other countries, Molloy said.

"This means we have to fast-track digital transformation and edge computing services, which will continue to grow in the next two to five years as people transition from on-premise to cloud and hybrid." he said. "As a company Schneider is ready to play an educational role and meet the demand.”

New Zealand businesses were also looking to boost their sustainability and a key element to achieve that that was digital automation, Schneider Electric said. Many were also looking to invest in software that would enable them to measure, and therefore manage, carbon emissions from their operations.