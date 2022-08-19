Spark cloud unit CCL offers managed Microsoft 365

Richard Adams (Spark, CCL and Leaven) Credit: Supplied

Spark-owned CCL has launched a managed Microsoft 365 offering to manage, monitor, support and optimise the suite for enterprise users.

Microsoft 365, formerly Office 365, is a subscription-based cloud suite of applications and services, with offerings for enterprise organisations.



CCL's "Managed M365" offering provides ongoing migration, deployment, and continuous optimisation across the full suite, including modules across identity, security, productivity, collaboration, endpoint management, virtual desktop provision and management, and asset management.

“Now that hybrid work is becoming the norm for many New Zealand organisations, the challenge is to balance new ways of working, flexibility, and collaboration with business needs," said Richard Adams, CEO of CCL.

“Our Managed M365 offering helps organisations drive modernisation faster, while respecting their security and compliance requirements. Ultimately we can deliver a safe, flexible, and robust service to our customers’ end users, which serves their needs today and can be optimised to meet any ongoing requirements."

Microsoft's and CCL’s capabilities were aligned to help more of businesses realise the potential of the cloud, Adams said.

"Our research shows that cloud technologies can help New Zealand organisations achieve cost and operational efficiencies, workplace flexibility, sustainability gains and help drive innovation to take advantage of new market opportunities.”

What Microsoft called "the new world of work" created opportunities for greater collaboration and productivity using digital workplace technology such as M365 that used the scalability provided by the cloud, said Vanessa Sorenson, Microsoft chief partner officer for Australia and New Zealand.

“However, flexible, hybrid and remote working can also create complexity for organisations managing multiple systems for their people," she said.

"As we progress towards the opening of Microsoft’s New Zealand data centre region, it’s crucial that organisations on their cloud journey are giving their team members the right environment to thrive."

Adams was appointed CEO of CCL and Spark cloud consulting and transformation unit Leaven in May.