Snyk expands partner network across APJ

Aims to meet “surging demand” for DevSecOps in the region.

Credit: Dreamstime

Security platform developer Snyk is growing its partner network in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), which includes key markets like A/NZ, India and ASEAN.



Amid enterprises digitising their operations and striving to deliver digital services, the expansion plans aim to meet the “surging demand” for DevSecOps in APJ.

According to the IDC Worldwide Developer Forecast March 2021, the number of developers driving digital transformation is expected to grow from 30 million to 45 million by 2025 – a trend which the vendor is capitalising on by targeting the APJ region’s largest customers who contribute to “10-15 per cent of Snyk’s global revenue”.



“We have been investing significantly locally and have the ability to scale with our key partners. APJC is one of the fastest-growing areas for Snyk globally,” said Shaun McLagan, VP of APJ at Snyk.

The vendor already has global partnerships with all three major hyperscalers – AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft (Azure) – as well as alliances with global technology companies including Atlassian, Docker, HashiCorp, Sysdig and Rapid7.

APJ channel growth

Snyk’s regional headquarters is in Singapore with offices across APJ. It recently opened its third office in Japan while growing out its teams in Sydney, Melbourne and New Zealand.

Snyk revealed that India is a Q2 focus, with offices opening in Mumbai and Bangalore, and plans to continue investing and expanding its presence in APJ throughout 2022.



Meanwhile, Snyk outlined that channel partners are “at the forefront” of its APJ strategy and will be provided with the support and resources they need to adopt developer-first tools, and customers are provided with “reliable, secure code”.

The vendor had also recently unveiled its global MSSP program which it viewed to be an “integral part of the overall growth and partner strategy”.

Moreover, Snyk is placing more focus on collaborating with cloud-centric companies and technology partners that work closely with developers and security teams.

Mutually beneficial outcomes include "leveraging complementary strengths, knowledge sharing and access to wider customer bases”, on top of partners having access to sales, marketing and technical resources to accelerate their move into DevSecOps and drive business growth.



Currently, regional partners include Datacom (Australia), Nextlink (Taiwan), OSBC (Korea), PointStar (Singapore) and Versent (Australia).

With these key channel partners onboard, Snyk is looking to continue seeking out partners who share the same values and priorities, and are committed to empowering developers in building secure code.

Pankaj Khushani, RVP for APJ Partnerships and Alliances at Snyk, indicated his appreciation for the existing relationships with “key cloud and security partners” and reflected how Snyk’s partner expansion started “a couple of quarters ago”, with its latest growth plans marking “an important milestone” for the regional team.

“We will continue to grow and invest in our partner ecosystem, and expect to have some key partnership announcements in coming quarters," he said.