Microsoft pledges NZ cloud region will be powered by carbon zero power

Data centres will only be use Toitu net carbon zero certified electricity, Microsoft says.

Russell Craig (Microsoft NZ) Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft NZ has inked a deal with sustainable electricity firm Ecotricity to ensure its new data centre region is powered by carbon free energy.

The region, comprising three separate data centres, was set to usher in a new era of tech acceleration, bringing hyperscale public cloud capabilities on a scale never before seen in New Zealand, said Microsoft NZ's national technology officer, Russell Craig.

The facilities will only be using Toitu net carbon zero certified electricity sourced from solar, wind and hydro from the get-go.



Craig said amid the excitement about what these investments will bring, it was not surprising questions were being asked about how well our local energy infrastructure and environment could cope.

"As a business with some serious sustainability commitments – such as becoming carbon negative by 2030, and removing all historical carbon from the environment by 2050 – these aren’t questions we can afford to ignore," he said.

"One of our global sustainability commitments is to use 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025. For the New Zealand data centre region, we’re building to the highest possible standards from day one."



Al Yates, co-founder and CEO of Ecotricity, said he was excited about the opportunity to support Microsoft and its decarbonisation goals.

"Developments, such as this will help accelerate construction of new renewable energy sources to get NZ to a 100 per cent renewable energy grid by 2030 – a journey which Ecotricity is proud to be leading,” Yates said.

Microsoft was also hoping to incentivise investment in net new generation of renewable energy.

“Customers already benefit from the cloud’s ability to provide massive efficiency that reduces the collective carbon footprint required to support the world’s compute needs," Noelle Walsh, Microsoft's corporate vice president of cloud operations and innovation, wrote in a recent blog:

"Even so, the increasing demand for cloud leads to increasing demand for data centres, which require power, land and water to operate.

"We – and the cloud industry – face an important challenge as a result: scaling our computing power to progress digital economies, research and inclusive economic opportunities – while also helping to preserve the only planet we have.”

Craig said Microsoft NZ was determined to unlock huge new opportunities for local businesses and society through better access to efficient, cutting-edge technologies, while making the company's local data centre region "the most sustainable yet".

At 84 per cent, New Zealand's electricity was already the fourth most sustainable in the world, according to Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment numbers from 2020.

The International Energy Agency described New Zealand as a "success story for the development of renewable energy". This presented a wealth of opportunities – from cost-competitive manufacturing and industrial processing, to investment in innovative cleantech technologies, and emerging opportunities in the generation and export of green hydrogen.



Craig said Microsoft was also on a worldwide mission to protect more land than its used by 2025 and be water

positive by 2030 – replenishing more water than its consumed.

"So, what does this mean for water use in Aotearoa?" he asked. "Our local data centre region will be water-free and will be using air cooling to store your data at the right temperature.

"And not only that, we’re focused on enabling other organisations to accelerate their decarbonisation as well. In our recent report on our nation’s progress towards carbon zero, 'Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero', we found a 'green gap' between local businesses’ ambitions on sustainability and their actions."

One of the key findings by lead researcher Dr Chris Brauer of Goldsmiths University was that migrating to sustainable cloud from less efficient on-premises infrastructure was a simple but important step Kiwi organisations could take to help the country transition faster.

"Another important finding was the challenge many NZ organisations face in regard to actually measuring their carbon emissions, as a vital first step toward managing them, so we are looking forward to helping customers adopt our new Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability service," Craig said.

In March, Microsoft NZ made an information security manual Azure blueprint available for NZ government customers to take some of the pain out of cloud security compliance.