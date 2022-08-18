Mantel Group builds up A/NZ data play with Aginic acquisition

Con Mouzouris (Mantel Group). Credit: Mantel Group

Technology and design consultancy Mantel Group has dramatically scaled its data offering through the acquisition of data and insights consultancy Aginic.

The addition of Aginic will deliver scale and position Mantel Group to provide end-to-end data service offerings within Australia and New Zealand such as data strategy, governance, implementation and support.

Aginic has over 100 employees who will continue to work from their offices in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, but also have access to Mantel's hubs on offer across Australia and New Zealand, including destinations like Magnetic Island and Queenstown.

Aginic will remain as a standalone brand within Mantel Group’s house of brands structure.

Founded in 2014 by Marty Conneely and Brett Thebault, the company has grown to more than 100 people with capabilities across data engineering, analytics, delivery and design.



The name ‘Aginic’ comes from a blend of agile and analytics, with agile development, design thinking and technical excellence being part of its DNA.

Aginic caters to a broad range of industries, including health, education, government, financial services and retail with a focus on speed to value backed by sustainable solutions.



“Data is one of our core domains of focus at Mantel Group. We have an established presence in data engineering, data platforms like Databricks and Snowflake, and delivery capability of intelligent solutions with data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence,” Mantel Group CEO Con Mouzouris said.

“The addition of Aginic provides us with a leading end-to-end solution in data. Our full offering now provides the most comprehensive capability in Australia and New Zealand as a locally represented organisation.”

Aginic CEO James Hayes said the acquisition presented an opportunity to join an Australian-owned, and like-minded organisation, while also allowing it to retain the Aginic brand.

With the acquisition of Aginic, Mantel Group now has a total of nine brands within its house of brands, marking its third acquisition in four years.