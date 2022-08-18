IOT deployed to ensure water quality in key Waikato catchment

Spark partner Adroit installed sensors to monitor water quality in a key Waikato catchment. Credit: Supplied

The internet of things is being used to monitor and ensure water quality in the Manga-o-tama catchment in Waikato using Spark's IoT network.

Automated water quality sensors in the catchment are collecting hourly information about the state of water quality and delivering that directly to an online dashboard.

The Manga-o-tama catchment is an important migration route for native fish species such as short finned and long finned eels.

Other native fish recorded in the Manga-o-tama stream include banded kōkopu, black mudfish, common bully, cran’s bully, koura, smelt and torrent fish.

Several rare terrestrial species have also been recorded at the site including pūweto/spotless crake and pekapeka-tou-roa/long tailed bat, one of only two remaining species of native land mammals in New Zealand.

The project is supported by Living Water, a partnership between the Department of Conservation (DOC) and Fonterra, which funded the sensors.

Living Water has been working to improve the water quality in Lake Ruatuna catchment, a peat lake in Waikato. The work has involved collecting water samples monthly and sending them to a laboratory to be analysed for nutrients and contaminants in accordance with Waikato Regional Council State of the Environment monitoring standards.



Living Water Freshwater Science lead Dr Katie Collins said for the Manga-o-tama project, Living Water wanted to ensure water quality information could be collected easily and reliably.

“Monthly data provides good information for establishing long-term trends and in large, stable bodies of water but results can be highly weather dependant and collection of samples is time consuming,” Collins said.

“Real-time water quality monitoring allows us to see daily patterns and changes as they happen, including the impacts of high rainfall events and different flows.”

Data capture was enabled by sensors installed by Spark partner Adroit and connected to its IoT network. Spark bought a 40 per cent share of Adroit in March.

In May 2022 sensors were installed in two tributaries feeding into the Manga-o-tama wetland. Every hour the sensors record nitrates (NO3), turbidity, total suspended solids, total dissolved solids, dissolved oxygen, water temperature, conductivity and pH.

The sensors gather information for the Manga-o-tama Ōhaupō Peat Lakes to Waipā River Connection project, a partnership involving iwi Nga Iwi Tōpū O Waipā - Ngāti Apakura, Ngāti Hikairo, Ngāti Mahanga, local farmers and stakeholders including Waipā District Council, Waikato Regional Council, NZ Landcare Trust and the Manga-o-tama Wetland Restoration Trust.



The information is accessible on a smartphone or computer, to anyone in the catchment who would benefit from the data, such as catchment groups, iwi and hapū, scientists and farmers.

Collins said the real time monitoring would allow Living Water to understand long and short-term water quality trends in the catchment.

Spark IoT lead Tony Agar said smart technology can play a hugely critical role in helping ensure New Zealand’s freshwater lakes, streams and rivers are clean, swimmable and fit for recreational activities.

“Farming is central to New Zealand’s economy, but it can have a significant impact on our lowland freshwater ecosystems," he said.

"By using sensors to provide real-time data to a web-based platform via the Spark CatM1 network, Living Water can easily see data visualisations of patterns, helping them to quickly identify any issues that need fixing."

Historically farmers could only see long term, high level regional data that might not relate to their catchment and its specific conditions. The new automated approach helped Living Water connect farmers to what was happening in their environment on a daily basis.

This "true line of sight" to what was happening on their property, was creating real engagement from farmers who are now taking proactive steps to restore their properties’ freshwater streams, lakes and rivers.

“There can be a large amount of variation in water quality from day to day and in different flows, from natural causes and from land use,” said Collins. “We don’t have a lot of information around these short-term trends because there was no way to collect the data.”