A year after sale, Kodum NZ rebrands to Vega New Zealand

Andrew Green (Kodum) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand conferencing specialist Kodum has been rebranded to reflect ownership changes one year ago and is now Vega New Zealand.

The brand change was part of what Hong Kong-based parent Vega Global described as a strategic move to extend its end-to-end digital services into the ANZPAC region.

Vega Global acquired Kodum, which operates in New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific Islands, in July 2021 to better service multi-national clients.

Kodum's offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Darwin had been operating under the Vega Australia brand since acquisition.

Kodum NZ, however, continued to operate under its own brand after the acquisition as part of a transition to maintain consistency among local clients and prospects.

“It also meant we could capitalise on Kodum's strength in [its] traditional market spaces,” Matthew Deayton, deputy CEO of Vega Global, said.



The change meant Vega could also recognise synergies between the company’s own multi-national clients and Kodum's government, education and commercial experience across A/NZ.

“We’ve been working to seamlessly integrate the business over the last twelve months,” Deayton said. “Now, we’re ready to move Kodum New Zealand across to the Vega brand.”

Andrew Green, formerly chief executive of Kodum New Zealand, has taken on the role of CEO of Vega ANZPAC (Australia, New Zealand, Pacific Islands).

“The combination of Kodum and Vega brings something truly unique and industry-leading to the ANZPAC region in terms of AV and UC integration,” he said.

“The timing couldn’t be better as we’re seeing some significant growth across New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific.”

The business was investing in experts on the ground in major centres throughout the ANZPAC region to help clients capitalise on the full potential of AV and UC integration.

“Being able to draw on Vega’s extensive network of offices throughout the APAC region also means we can bring our international experiences, manufacturer relationships, extensive capability and an understanding of global trends to our local partners,” Green said

Deayton said the combined entities’ long-standing relationships with major manufacturers meant clients would be be “receiving a tier 1 supply chain experience", consistent delivery and preferential support.

Vega Global today covers APAC, ANZPAC and the Middle East and Asia with bases in 15 countries.