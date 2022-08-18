Luke Power leaves Cisco

Departs after five years with the networking giant.

Luke Power Credit: Cisco

Cisco Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) commercial managing director Luke Power will be leaving after five years with the networking giant.

Power has been with Cisco since 2017 where he started out as the NSW regional manager.

In July 2020, he was promoted to director of partner organisation, where he was responsible for the overall strategic direction and leadership including distribution and small business.

He held his partner-facing role for over a year until he entered the role of commercial managing director for the region in October last year. His final day will be 26 August.

Power said he had an amazing time during his Cisco career working with various peers and partners, achieving growth milestones across each business unit he has led so far.

In a statement to ARN, a Cisco spokesperson confirmed Power will be moving on and wished him all the best.

Prior to joining Cisco, Power worked for companies such as McAfee, Avaya, Nortel Networks, Bluechip Infotech and Silicon Computers.

Last month, Cisco launched a new wholesale program for service providers focused on providing Webex solutions for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB).

The wholesale route-to-market program contains a single commercial agreement and a self-service platform to deliver Webex-related managed services and co-branded offers along with consumption-based billing with fixed, predictable per-user/per-month package pricing with several invoicing options.