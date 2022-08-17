Datto commits to driving NZ MSP growth

What increasing awareness among end-users of the importance of security means for its MSP partner ecosystem.

Samantha Borg Credit: Supplied

Datto has reinstated its commitment to driving MSP growth and efficiency with the aim of keeping the New Zealand ‘economy turning.’

“We want to partner with MSPs that will help keep New Zealand businesses operating and keep the economy turning”, Datto New Zealand country leader, Samantha Borg said.

“The global MSP industry is worth US$240 billion, and its growing at an incredible rate”, she continued. “I think there’s a great opportunity within New Zealand for MSPs to grab a piece of the pie.

“There’s a lot of business to be won in New Zealand, and it’s a bloody good time to be a part of the community.”

Borg shared with Reseller News the increasing awareness around security and the appetite for technology investment growing across the board as businesses realise there is too much complexity and risk involved for in-house management of services.

Recently, Kaseya finalised its US$6.2 billion acquisition of Datto, promising tight integration between the two companies' products and lower pricing for customers.

"In the end, MSPs [managed service providers] will get the maximum value from their solutions at an affordable price," Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola said at the time.

Market appetite for cyber resilience

In 2022 and beyond, according to Borg, it’s “all about security”. The importance of cyber resilience, the combination of cyber security, business continuity, and incident response, is an ongoing issue.

“It looks past simply trying to stop threats and takes an ‘assume breach’ mentality to ensure businesses can recover as quickly as possible after an incident”, she said.

According to Borg, the current skills squeeze is a cyber resilience challenge for both businesses and MSPs to work to overcome in the months ahead.

“Cyber resilience requires the right mix of people, processes, and technology”, she said. “If one part of that puzzle isn’t in place, it restricts the organisation’s ability to be resilient.”

“If an organisation has a great technology stack but its people and processes aren’t firing, then the stack is working in isolation and can’t plug the holes it needs to. For an organisation to flourish, it needs all three to function effectively, because people are the glue that holds your technology and processes together”, she continued.

Borg recognises a push for MSPs to get their security stack in order and ensure the tools they’re implementing are delivering value to end users, alongside driving efficiency. Current skills shortages are also driving emphasis on maximising value out of existing platforms.

“Customers want to see their MSPs choose the right tools, with security front of mind, to support them with their complexity and risk management”, she said.

Specific to technology solutions, Datto is seeing demand “proper remote monitoring and management platform and not just a remote takeover tool, something that accurately patches, keeps endpoints secure, mitigates risk, while also enabling the MSP to respond as quickly as possible to a security incident”.

Prioritising security extends past MSPs to end-users, with Datto seeing an increase in businesses applying for cyber insurance. This has directly impacted the demand for security MSP services as businesses proactively approach MSPs to better understand how they can increase their resilience against cyber crime.

“Businesses are realising the importance of not handling security and compliance themselves”, Borg said.

“They’re partnering with an MSP or MSSP, and paying even closer attention to where their data lives."

Increased market opportunity for partners

On the key challenges facing channel partners in the months ahead, Borg notes that making strategic choices that balance efficiency and security will be key.

“MSPs are always on a path to drive efficiency, automation, and resilience. So, they’re always asking themselves if they are getting the most out of their toolset, if they have the right tech stack in place, and are they driving standardisation?” she said.

However, this challenge also presents an opportunity for partners to leverage partner programs and build long-term, meaningful partnerships with vendors and distributors, which will streamline benefits to customers.

Partners should “ride the wave” of increased end-user awareness around the importance of cyber resilience and alignment to a specific security framework.

“Think of it as a three-way handshake between like-minded parties working towards the same goal”, she said.

Within Datto’s ecosystem, Borg notes they aim to work with partners that look past the traditional transactional relationship and are “open and willing to growing with us”, she said.

“At Datto, we want a partner that is willing to standardise, is open to feedback, and takes up our offers for training, development, certifications, and events. We learn better when we’re learning from each other, so we want partners that are open to share their mistakes and wins, and takes an active part in our community.”