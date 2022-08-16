PwC NZ appoints local leader for SAP growth

The local expansion aims to help clients migrate from their current SAP Enterprise Recourse Planning (ERP) system to its enhanced intelligent enterprise S/4HANA.

Arnold Nel Credit: Supplied

PwC New Zealand has appointed partner Arnold Nel as SAP Alliance Lead to head the local expansion of the SAP practice.

Nel boasts more than 30 years of SAP and technology experience, including running the global SAP practice as part of the technology sector for PwC in the US.

The local expansion aims to help clients migrate from their current SAP Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to its enhanced intelligent enterprise S/4HANA.

The practice growth comes amid SAP’s drive to move ERP customers to the cloud.

Nel joins current SAP partner Jeff Casey and director Deborah Hardiman, alongside ‘a number of experienced hires’.

According to Nel, while some companies in New Zealand have begun the transformation journey, many more need to be thinking about it.

“Globally 75 per cent of companies that run the SAP suite need to migrate the platform by the end of 2027, and we believe that’s an even higher number in New Zealand”, he said.

“We’ve got a lot of ground to cover in the next five years, especially when you couple that with the ongoing shortage of tech capability and current immigration policies.”

Nel notes the global SAP assets that have been developed within the global PwC network will be advantageous for the New Zealand market as customers adopt cloud enablement, as well as the migration for the intelligent enterprise on the SAP suite.

Globally, SAP is one of PwC’s largest Alliance relationships. In New Zealand, PwC employs over 1,700 people with offices across the Auckland, Waikato, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Canterbury and Otago regions.

In July, PwC New Zealand launched a new cloud security operations centre (SOC) for the Microsoft technology stack.

