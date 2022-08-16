MBIE accused of market 'assassination' in contractor shake-up

Sean Walters (Rice Consulting) Credit: Supplied

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is preparing to totally restructure the way government agencies recruit ICT contractors.

The ministry is preparing a new contract for external recruitment services covering both what it calls "common" administration and corporate contractors and "common" IT contractors. The latter covers a swathe of skills and job titles including application support, architect, business intelligence, change management/transformation, CIO, data centric roles, hardware, network, helpdesk, cyber security and testing among others.

The new contract will replace the all-of-government "Generation Two External Recruitment Services contract", due to expire in September 2023, and be known as the "Talent Acquisition Services (TAS) Generation Three contract", or "Gen Three" for short.

The new contract aimed to deliver increased public value while maintaining a sustainable and competitive recruitment environment, MBIE said in a request for proposals. It will do this through "rationalisation" of the contracted supply base, and by providing greater flexibility for business growth for the appointed providers.

Provider and agency costs of engagement would be reduced through agreed terms, centralised account management, and more effective secondary selection processes.



One administration and corporate recruiter, however, described the proposals as "the assassination of contractor recruitment in New Zealand as we know it".

Sean Walters, director of Rice Consulting, which provides permanent and contracting recruitment services to the recruitment and HR industries, summarised the potential impact of the proposed changes after attending a supplier briefing.

"Contractor recruiters who serve government agencies, which in some cities is all of ’em, will no longer be working under a contractor recruitment model," he wrote. "Instead, each contractor placement is essentially billed as a perm or fixed term role.

"One (probably small) fee in advance, no recurring revenue (apart from the payroll fee which the recruitment agency will need to administer this thing), and no practical way of earning temp to perm fees."

A back of the envelope calculation by Walters showed agency fees could more than halve.

"Obviously, the reaction from the recruitment agency industry could be politely described as 'mixed'," he wrote. "Many are complaining, most are panicking, and some Wellington-based agencies have adopted that Dunkirk spirit of accepting their fate."

The timelines of the changes also seemed "grossly unfair", Walters wrote and the lack of consultation "unreasonable".

"The idea that cheaper is better is what screwed government departments in the first place. And the collective grouping of all roles into only two categories, with the fee bearing no relation to the level of the role, all seem just…well…wrong."

A commenter to Walters' post responded: "AoG Gen 3 deftly demonstrates zero foresight, with a healthy smattering of business blindness".

IT Professionals NZ chief executive Victoria MacLennan wrote on TechBlog that it seemed after years of paying contractor margins to recruiters on hourly rates, often with “double bubble” margins (when a company not on the government panel subcontracts into a panel business, with both applying margin) the government had "woken up and said no more".

"This government sanctioned rort has been going on for as long as I can recall," she wrote. "Admittedly with every new rendition of the All of Government Talent Acquisition Services supplier panel the margins have reduced.

"With this Generation Three they are gone in favour of a one-off up front fixed fee! Laurence Pidcock [GM of NZ Government Procurement] - I salute you."

However, recruiters held a really important role in the ecosystem with many providing fantastic value based services, MacLennan said.

"I really do feel for them if they were blindsided by this change as the blog post suggests."

Michael Laws, chief vision officer of contractor recruiters Necta and Surge, wrote in response on LinkedIn that anyone with any foresight saw the changes coming.

"Our current system puts $165 million a year into contractor fees alone," he wrote. This contributes to over $1 billion in taxpayer money being spent on the contractor market."

Recruiters only received a small proportion of that.



"I have read the changes over the weekend in full," Laws wrote. "From what I am reading, this is not a hit on the value recruiters provide. This is rewarding recruiters for the value given, while limiting on-going expenses for the government."



Necta could also help with AI-based automation to reduce recruiter costs, Laws wrote.



Walters responded in turn that he was yet to speak to a recruiter who shared Laws' perspective.



On the government's tenders website another provider asked if the new pricing structure was asking recruiters to provide the same fee for recruiting a receptionist as they would for a general manager people and capability or other senior manager.

"The skills, process, cost and knowledge required to recruit these types of roles is vastly different," they wrote.

"Fundamentally there is no difference in approach," MBIE responded. "The providers will provide contractor or permanent candidate for a fixed price.

"The approach taken to the pricing model is about fair risk allocation with providers anticipating the costs and front-loading into their placement fee. It is expected that the pricing will consider time, effort, and risk for a variety of roles.

"We understand there maybe lesser margins on certain roles but expect the difference to be covered by higher margins on other roles."



MBIE said responding to the tender provided an opportunity to secure a place on a panel for the supply of talent acquisition services to participating agencies for a three year term with two rights of renewal of three years each.

Potential benefits to selected providers included an opportunity to maintain or increase market share as the the contract would be with a limited panel of providers.

Their engagement with participating agencies would also be more efficient, without the need to negotiate the service agreement terms and conditions for each engagement.

Information sharing would also be increased and reporting requirements would be more consistent.

Panelists would also assist agencies to meet and deliver against their broader outcome objectives to improve New Zealanders working conditions and increase access to New Zealand owned business including Māori and Pasifika businesses.

The deadline for proposals is 2 September at 4pm. A longlist would be notified mid October and contracts awarded in December.

"Providers who have been on the current contract and who are not appointed to gen three will not be able to accept new work under the AoG terms and conditions after the 19th of September 2023," the RFP said.

"Existing service orders will continue until their expiry and cannot be renewed."

