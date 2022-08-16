DocuSign scales NZ channel presence

Aims to become a 75 per cent partner-led business by 2025 with partners dubbed as 'force multipliers'

New Zealand is “absolutely critical” for DocuSign’s services and integration expansion plans as it looks to grow its local footprint as a partner-led organisation.

In the last six months, the contract lifecycle management vendor has ‘more than doubled’ its full-time employee investment into partner resources across the Asia Pacific region, with aims to become a 75 per cent partner-led business by 2025.

Speaking with Reseller News, head of partner ecosystem sales for APJ Cassandra Ashworth shared how New Zealand forms a major part of DocuSign’s channel growth strategy in the next 12 to 24 months.

“There's so much addressable market and so many use cases for us to solve for, and we can't do it by ourselves”, she said.

“Partners are our force multiplier”, she continued. “That's why we've invested in partner advisory councils and partner engage events in Sydney, Singapore, Japan, and now New Zealand”.

DocuSign’s current New Zealand customer base primarily spans government and public sector, banks and large enterprise business. However, there is large portions of these sectors “still using paper”.

“We absolutely rely on and need our partners, not just from a services perspective, but also from an integration perspective,” she said

Ashworth is focused on promoting mutually beneficial opportunities to scale, as well as the importance of e-sign and document management services to sustainability.

“The message for New Zealand partners is to reach out to bring us their practice areas, their service delivery chains, their business needs, so that we can help them scale” she said.

“But more importantly, we can help their customers be more successful and sustainable, because sustainability is our number one agenda”, she continued. “Paper is our biggest competitor and is the environment's biggest competitor”.

For Ashworth, despite the positive outlook for growth, the biggest challenge facing DocuSign in the New Zealand market is shifting from the consumer understanding as an e-signature business to driving the focus as an agreement cloud and contract lifecycle management vendor.

“We've got 350 plus integrations, we apply to every use case, and we've got to make agreements more agreeable," she said.

Dan Bognar, group VP and general manager of DocuSign APJ reiterated the partner ecosystem was a critical part of how DocuSign serves customer needs in New Zealand.

“We want to increase our coverage and joint go to market partnerships with our existing strategic partners, as well as to identify new partnership opportunities across Reseller, ISV and SI sectors,” Bognar said.

Founded in 2003, DocuSign’s Asia Pacific and Japan arm is headquartered in Sydney and has seen a number of recent new appointments, including Bognar in May 2021 and area vice president Ed Knott in August 2021.