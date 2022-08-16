Lenovo empowers tech up-skilling among youth in Asia Pacific

Credit: Dreamstime

Lenovo is partnering with youth organisations across Asia Pacific to support future-ready tech skills and access to technology for underrepresented youth.

The initiative aligns with the goals of International Youth Day 2022, which was observed on 12 August, and is part of Lenovo’s commitment of “impacting 15 million lives globally through philanthropic programs and partnerships”.

Beneficiary partners include TNS India Foundation (TNSIF), Code Like A Girl in Australia and New Zealand, Waffle in Japan, and Solve Education! in markets across ASEAN, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Hong Kong and Singapore.

“Our ethos is ‘Smarter Technology for All’ so we’ve always been active supporters of equality, diversity and inclusion," said Matt Codrington, managing director of Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) at Lenovo. "We believe it is more crucial than ever that organisations take an active role in supporting future generations and ensuring it is a level playing field for all.

“Through our support for initiatives like Code Like A Girl, a local social enterprise providing girls and women with the confidence, tools and knowledge to enter the world of coding, we’re passionate about helping today’s youth prepare and flourish in their pursuit of careers in tech."

Currently, Lenovo has implemented the TransforME grant program which targets “transforming one million lives by 2025 through skilling”. The program taps on partnerships with Asia Pacific organisations in a bid to increase access and cultivate greater interest in STEM education among youth, especially in underserved populations.