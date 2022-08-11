Rakon forecasts another solid year,

Investment, inflation and a new plant in India expected to moderate underlying EBITDA in 2023.

Sinan Altug (Rakon) Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based component maker Rakon expects underlying EBITDA for the year to 31 March 2023 to range between $36 million and $44 million.

Even at the bottom of this range, such a result would represent the second-best ever reported by the company.

Rakon, which manufactures frequency control and timing solutions, recorded a record $54.4 million of underlying EBITDA in the 2022 financial year. This was, however, boosted by short-term opportunities created by a global chip shortage following a fire at one of the world’s largest manufacturers.

“The current financial year is an inflection point for the company," said new CEO Dr Sinan Altug. "Core business is growing, and we are accelerating investment for the future where we see significant opportunities."

These investments, inflation and the commissioning of a new plant in Bengaluru, India, were expected to moderate underlying EBITDA in 2023.

Altug said the final outcome for the year was subject to uncertainties including the global economic outlook and its impact on demand, the ongoing raw materials and supply chain challenges and the execution of the transition to the new facility.

Rakon's frequency control products and timing solutions are designed and built to work in extreme heat or cold and under extreme pressure. They are critical to enabling connectivity between people, networks and machines powering applications around the world.

Two of the firm's frequency control products were used on NASA's Perseverance robot on Mars.

"There have been a number of deliberate changes that Rakon has made over recent years, in our strategy and market focus, and in our people, both the board and management," said chair Lorraine Witten.

"Part of our journey has been changing our strategy away from the focus of supplying components for consumer applications, where the specifications are simple, market power is low and it is difficult to maintain margin, to realising our strength is to be a global technology leader, in demanding industrial applications that require precision, under difficult environmental conditions. We have now completed that pivot in strategy."

Rakon increased revenue and net profit from core business for the fifth year in a row in 2022, Witten said.

"We have developed a very solid core business in telecommunications. Revenue growth was driven by strong demand in 5G telecommunications networks, and we see the runway for 5G continuing for the rest of the decade," she said.

The company's core telecommunications business delivered a 21 per cent compound annual growth rate over the last four years.

However, Rakon needed to strengthen its long-term business by developing other key markets, Witten said.