Friday Solutions focuses on driving digital capabilities

Updates the company's direction as they work to provide a more diversified set of solutions to a wider client base.

Following the move away from specialising solely as an Oracle partner in 2021, managed service provider Friday Solutions is continuing to build capability amid a challenging market.

Founder and director Robert Lilley shared updates on Friday Solution’s direction as they work to provide a more diversified set of solutions to a wider client base.

The decision to diversify its vendor base after more than a decade came after direction from its clients, leading to new partnerships with IBM, Software AG, WhereScape and Tableau. Recent additions also include AWS and Databricks.

These new partnerships have shifted Friday Solution’s overall business focus from an Oracle integration and data and analytics partner into an integration and data and analytics consultancy.

“As a consultancy we need to reflect our clients and partners, and this has given us direction in the services we provide and partners we work with”, Lilley said.

Founded in 2010 by Lilley, a former IBM executive, Friday Solutions’ name came from the positive connotations coming from the word and day of the week. The company now has more than 30 people, spread across Auckland and Wellington.

Lilley is looking to continue expansion through bolstering staff capabilities and the continued adoption of digital.

“As we move forward, Friday will continue to build capability to meet the needs of our people, clients and partners being conscious of the need to be sustainable and cognisant of the world around us”, Lilley said.

He notes that “recruitment is the toughest we’ve ever seen”.

“The adoption of digital to automate consumer self-services, business process automation and B2B by our clients has been the bedrock of our business for years, and going forward it will continue to be”, Lilley said.

“To complement this we are progressively growing our data and analytics capability as we broaden our footprint within our clients and our client base."

The diversification of offerings is proving successful, particularly with Friday Solution’s digital capabilities.

According to Lilley, “our capability and experience is getting the attention of our partners and clients and so all things “digital” is proving to be a great opportunity for Friday going forward. Though to continue to be a successful tech provider post-pandemic we have to strive to be more responsive, and more patient.”

He notes that as their clients are “high street names”, their continued growth allows Friday Solutions to parallel this and continue to deliver an increasingly broader range of services.

“As an integration specialist our clients are striving to automate, simplify and integrate, and as this is our core capability, we love all things digital, digital, digital."