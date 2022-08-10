Government welcomes a hat-trick of hyperscalers with Google Cloud investment

Onshore cloud gives stronger control of New Zealand’s data under local laws and protections.

David Clark (minister for the digital economy and communications) Credit: Supplied

The government is welcoming Google Cloud's decision to create a local cloud region in New Zealand, allowing local organisations to retain data on-shore.

Minister for the digital economy and communications David Clark described this morning's news as "another major vote of confidence for New Zealand’s growing digital sector, and our economic recovery from COVID 19."

“Becoming a cloud region will mean New Zealand businesses will have a choice to keep their data onshore, and work with Google Cloud’s domestic team to really drive digital transformation here," Clark said.

“Protecting people’s data and privacy is critically important to the government. Onshore Cloud facilities give us stronger control of New Zealand’s data because it is held here, where our laws and protections apply."

Government, local businesses and communities would soon have access to the scale and security of three of the world’s biggest cloud service providers, he said.

Last September, Amazon Web Services decided to establish a local cloud region here following Microsoft the year before.

"These companies also work alongside other existing cloud services such as Catalyst Cloud, Revera Cloud Services and Datacom," Clark said.

“These three investments represent both a shot in the arm for our economic rebuild but also lay the foundation for our plans to be a digital nation and out aspirations to grow the digital economy."

Clark said Google Cloud’s decision was made through the company’s independent due diligence and was not a government procurement.