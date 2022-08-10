Google Cloud to build first New Zealand cloud region

Alister Dias (Google Cloud A/NZ) Credit: Supplied

Google Cloud is coming to New Zealand with its first cloud region, improving performance and allowing Kiwi users to keep their data on-shore.

The move follows similar investments from global hyperscale cloud providers Microsoft and Amazon Web Services to deliver high-performance, low-latency services and products to local customers.

Three local cloud zones will help to protect against service disruptions, however, the announcement was otherwise light on detail.

Asked whose data centres Google Cloud would be using and where they would be located, a spokesperson said the company "wouldn’t discuss the details of these agreements".

"We are working towards identifying a specific location for our forthcoming Google Cloud region and we’ll share more details in the coming months."

The New Zealand region will be Google Cloud’s third in Australasia, joining Sydney and Melbourne. The company has 11 cloud regions already in operation in the Asia Pacific region and Japan.

"Kiwis are world famous for ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit and we want to give New Zealand businesses the right platform to serve as a foundation for growth and innovation," said Alister Dias, vice president of Google Cloud Australia and New Zealand.

"Whether it's getting smarter about the use of data, or having the flexibility of an open-platform that can adapt to changing market and regulatory conditions, our New Zealand region will give customers key controls that will enable them to maintain low latency and the highest security, data residency, and compliance standards."



Google Cloud, which is poised to join the all-of-government cloud procurement framework next year, has been active in New Zealand for 15 years. It currently has a dedicated cloud interconnect in Auckland to support New Zealand customers.

Last year, the company established a New Zealand-based engineering team to drive deeper adoption of AI and machine learning. It reported surging cloud sales in the year to the end of 2021, albeit off a relatively small base.

“For over 15 years our team has been working closely with businesses, communities and educators in New Zealand to support them with the skills they need to succeed in a digital future,” said Caroline Rainsford, country director of Google New Zealand.

“Bringing a new cloud region to Aotearoa shows Google’s increasing investment and will allow us to partner more deeply with local businesses, to deliver on our unique ability to bring enterprise and consumer ecosystems closer together - across search, YouTube, cloud - to deliver more powerful customer experiences, quickly and securely.”

Known local Google Cloud customers include Vodafone NZ, Trade Me and digital classroom developer Kami. Google Cloud and partner Tata Consultancy Services are also now working with Fletcher Building to build an enterprise platform to support growth and innovation and address the building supply giant's ERP legacy.

“Digital transformation plays a key role in helping Vodafone deliver better customer experiences and connect all Kiwis," said Jason Paris, CEO at Vodafone New Zealand. "We welcome Google Cloud’s investment in New Zealand and look forward to working together to offer more enriched experiences for local businesses, and the communities we serve.

Paris said Vodafone NZ's collaboration with Google Cloud had been pivotal in ensuring the stability and resilience of the telco's infrastructure.

Anders Skoe, CEO at Trade Me, also welcomed Google Cloud’s investment, saying the online marketplace looked forward to more opportunities to partner closely on technology transformation.

Kami's chief technology officer, Jordan Thoms, said in order to scale globally a partner like Google Cloud was needed.

"We have since delivered an engaging and dependable experience for millions of teachers and students around the world, so it’s incredibly exciting to hear about the new region coming to New Zealand," Thoms said. "This investment from Google Cloud will enable us to deliver services with lower latency to our Kiwi users, which will further elevate and optimise our free premium offering to all New Zealand schools."

Daphne Chung, research director, cloud services and software research at IDC Asia/Pacific said the new region would help to address organisations’ increasing needs in the area of digital sovereignty and enable more opportunities for digital transformation and innovation.

"With this announcement, Google Cloud is providing customers with more choices in accessing capabilities from local cloud regions while aiding their journeys to hybrid and multi-cloud environments," she said.



A recent report by AlphaBeta, commissioned by Google New Zealand, found that if leveraged fully, digital transformation could create up to $46.6 billion in economic value by 2030, the equivalent of the GDP of Canterbury and Hawkes’s Bay.