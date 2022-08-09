Dicker Data NZ builds cyber portfolio with Acronis

The partnership expands Acronis’ reach into New Zealand after the 2021 launch of its new partner program.

David Dicker (Dicker Data) Credit: Dicker Data

Dicker Data NZ has boosted its cyber security portfolio through adding Acronis to its line up.



The partnership will see Dicker Data offer Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, a cyber protection solution that integrates backup, disaster recover, next-gen anti-malware, cybersecurity and management tools.

The partnership expands Acronis’ reach into New Zealand after the 2021 launch of its new partner program.

“The launch of Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud to Dicker Data’s IT partners is another significant milestone in our A/NZ strategy and a key partnership for Acronis”, said David Clarke, Acronis head of A/NZ channels.

“This alliance will bring even more opportunities, allowing us to further grow our Auckland data centre footprint supporting our local partners”.

The partnership comes amidst growing recognition of the importance of cyber security for all businesses.

“Acronis is an integral part of Dicker Data NZ’s goal to provide our resellers with access to the best security and data management solutions available in the market today,” Dicker Data NZ business unit manager Lou Nunn said.

“Our dedicated software BDM’s are looking forward to helping our resellers build more efficient cyber protection services with the Acronis product suite.”



In May Dicker Data opened its new Kiwi headquarters, in Auckland's Parnell.

The head office embraces a modern workplace environment that supports the work-from-anywhere culture that has swept the globe since the arrival of COVID-19.

Located at 2a Augustus Terrace, Parnell, the new office features a recycled air conditioning system, acoustic ceilings, height adjustable workstations and dedicated training rooms for staff development and dedicated areas for demonstration of the latest technologies to reseller partners.

Dicker Data’s new 9000 square meter warehouse facility is also due to open in July.

Chairman and CEO David Dicker said his company was aiming to become the number one distributor in New Zealand.

"We’re investing in new facilities, expanding our teams and further developing our local competitive edge to make that a reality," he said. "I have every confidence in our newly expanded NZ management team, led by Justin Tye, to continue delivering on our growth expectations well into the future.”



