Dynamo6 looks to double staff and expand abroad

Shares the company’s upcoming plans for growth through a recruitment drive and overseas expansion.

Igor Matich - Managing Director, Dynamo6 Credit: Supplied

After recently passing the milestone of 10 years in business, technology services firm Dynamo6 delved into plans to expand abroad, its recruitment drive and new Hamilton headquarters.

Founder and executive director Igor Matich explained to Reseller News that it was in growth mode, doubling the size of its team with international expansion on the cards in countries like Australia, Canada and UK.



“Most of our partners and customers operate out of the two countries [Australia and New Zealand] and we often travel over to Australia”, Matich said.

“It feels like a natural place to go first but we currently also have D6 staff working from Canada and UK therefore we will see what makes sense first as our plans crystallise on international expansion”.

Since COVID there has been an increased willingness for businesses to work more with overseas companies and Matich sees some of the work delivered remotely as a big unlocking factor.



“With the software-as-a-service model being the standard method of application delivery these days we do want to pursue further opportunities to commercialise our IP internationally," he said.

Founded in 2012 by Matich after he left a corporate career with a desire to build a cloud-native technology services company that thrives on change, Dynamo6 is a full-service technology house that works with mid-market and large businesses, including government agencies across Auckland, Hamilton and Wellington.

Dynamo6 partners with a range of global technology vendors and platform providers, including Google Cloud, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

In the immediate future Dynamo6 is looking to add more software engineers and business analysts. Within the next 12 months, Matich predicts the need for further expansion in the areas of digital sales management, project management, UX design, and cloud engineering.



In a tight labour market, this ambition is met with the challenges that come with being a New Zealand regional-based business.

“There are more jobs than people”, Matich said. “There are simply more IT people in the big centres such as Wellington and Auckland, but I'm confident that our great environment and team culture will shine through as well as the lifestyle appeal of the Waikato, especially for young families.

“Initiatives such as the newly launched Tech In the Tron are aimed at attracting further talent into the region to fuel growth”.

In addition to headcount growth, Dynamo6 is working on a new, customer-designed office space in a central Hamilton development.

The new HQ will house 50 people, allowing plans to more than double staff numbers from it’s current staff base of 22, as well as adding more ‘feet on the ground’ in Auckland and Wellington in the long-term.

Matich touched on specific project milestones for Dynamo6, including building Hamilton City Council’s new website platform, and delivering Callaghan Innovation’s modern workplace transformation. Its cloud partnerships and app development, including Te Aka Māori Dictionary, have established the firm’s reputation and growing customer base.

“We’re just getting going though, as more and more Kiwi organisations are seeing the strategic importance of digital transformation services in streamlining operations, customer experience and growing their revenues”, Matich said.

Pre-Covid data from the Technology Investment Network shows that the technology sector in the Waikato region represents 4.6 per cent in 2020. Prior to Covid, Hamilton’s tech sector was also the fastest growing in the country with MBIE reporting growth of 16.3 per cent for 2019.

