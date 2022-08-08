2degrees reveals its first board since $1.7B merger with Vocus NZ

Board will govern a telco with annual turnover of $1.2 billion, New Zealand's third largest.

Liz Coutts. Credit: Supplied

Telco 2degrees has appointed its first board since its $1.7 billion merger with Vocus New Zealand, to be chaired by Liz Coutts.

Coutts is joined by former Vodafone NZ CEO Russell Stanners and Kathy Meads as directors. Brett Jolly and Vic McClelland of Macquarie Asset Management are non-executive directors.

2degrees and Vocus NZ officially became the country’s third-largest telco on 1 June, with an annual turnover of $1.2 billion.



“This is an exciting time to join the 2degrees Board as it pursues its growth strategy," said Coutts. "I look forward to working with the 2degrees team to realise its innovation ambitions that will deliver for staff, customers, partners and communities,”

The appointments further strengthened the company’s governance, commercial, financial and business transformation leadership, the telco said.

CEO Mark Callander said the new board brought a blend of capability and experience across a number of private and public companies, crown entities, and community organisations to help direct the telco's next stage of growth as a fully integrated mobile and fixed-line business.

“The board supports the company’s purpose – to continue 'fighting for fair' to make Aotearoa a better place to live," Callander said. "We will do this through being a great employer, a great company to do business with, and a fierce challenger that innovates, and brings real benefits to Kiwis.”

Coutts also currently chaired the boards of Oceania Healthcare, Skellerup Holdings and EBOS Group and previously held governance roles at Yellow Pages, Sanford, Life Pharmacy, Air New Zealand and Trust Bank.

Stanners brought experience in the telecommunications and IT sectors, most recently as chief executive and director at Vodafone New Zealand. Other director roles included ihug, Unisys and IBM.

An experienced CFO, Meads had extensive governance experience with current director roles at Port Taranaki, Magic Memories and NZPM, along with an Luxembourg directorship at The Shipowners’ Mutual Protection and Indemnity Association.

Her previous directorships included Transpower and Enable Networks.

“This is an exciting milestone as the next generation of 2degrees develops," Callander said. "We have a wealth of diverse and complementary talent within our board and this, coupled with our collective ambitions to innovate, challenge and disrupt, makes for exciting times ahead."