How Enlighten Designs is balancing professional services, sales and delivery

Damon Kelly Credit: Supplied

Balancing professional services, sales and delivery capabilities is a constant act for many organisations and this certainly rings true for Hamilton-based software developer, systems integrator and web designer Enlighten Designs.

The company is focused on ‘keeping a finger on the pulse’ of customer requirements to remain agile in their solution offerings.



CEO Damon Kelly spoke with Reseller News to share the company’s post-pandemic priorities and opportunities for market expansion through business intelligence.

Enlighten’s key business priorities surround the growing expertise in the cloud adoption framework, reflecting the businesses’ core value of business agility. With encouragement from key vendors, investment will focus significantly in that area in the short-to-medium term.

“We’re in a unique position as a NZ-headquartered business to make strategic decisions quickly and nimbly, and this is a key part of our competitive advantage as a reseller in this market”, Kelly said.

Established in 1998, Enlighten Designs has grown to employ more than 70 staff and is a member of the Microsoft Partner Network, including being awarded NZ partner of the year in 2020.



Further business priorities include expanding current offerings by providing end-to-end digital solutions to tap into the power of Azure cloud, growing offerings in the data and AI space, and launching products built upon Microsoft’s AI and Azure Cognitive services with their full-fledged product team, Enlighten Labs.

For Enlighten, harnessing market opportunity lies in providing businesses with high value by adding a layer of business intelligence to compliment technology offerings.

This takes shape as a ‘unique’ blend of design, discovery, and business incubation thinking to guide customers towards best-fit solutions, according to Kelly.

“Enlighten has the framework and experience setup for these conversations, such as with our Illuminate and Microsoft Catalyst workshops, which is specifically aimed at supporting our customers through their digital transformation journeys such as finding parallel revenue streams and identifying specific business challenges”, Kelly said.

“We’ll continue delivering digital solutions that are augmented with the richness of Azure, such as Sitecore and Umbraco websites on Azure, to be able to provide platform-as-a-service that, at the end of the day, enriches client websites."

The Power Platform space, particularly Power BI, is also an area of considerable investment for Enlighten, with plans to expand the team with more data analyst and data engineer capabilities, Kelly said.

“We’re looking at working with business consultancies and marketing agencies to integrate our business analytics and data storytelling with other systems so we can help clients see their KPIs presented in a compelling and meaningful dashboard or graphic," he said.

Such ambitions and growth plans raise the challenging environment for professional services agencies to “marry up sales pipeline with delivery capabilities”, Kelly said.

“It is a constant balancing act to ensure our selling effort is reflective of our capacity to deliver profitably with a relatively finite set of resources”, he continued.

“We’re partnering with other vendors who specialise in complementary services to share the load and stabilise the demand and supply equation”.

Expanding capabilities into new areas of specialisation, such as Microsoft Could Adoption Framework and Marketing Automation, will also help to balance workloads across the business.

To achieve success in a post-pandemic market, Enlighten’s focus is on having clear understandings of their core competencies to successfully leverage strategic vendor relationships.

“A key strategy will be for resellers to leverage their vendor marketing channels – online marketplaces, co-op marketing opportunities and deal sharing become that much easier to execute when all parties are super clear on their business priorities”, Kelly said.

This extends to understanding customer requirements and strategies. Collaboration is key and Kelly’s priority is to proactively offer solutions and ‘keep a finger on the pulse’ of customer needs.

Deep understanding of their core competencies is also key to withstanding upcoming economic uncertainty and global market fluctuations. This will play a factor in how customers choose to approach new investments and determine business priorities.

“Do they want to grow or stay in a holding pattern?” Kelly queried.

“Are they committed to modernisation and streamlining – or content to struggle with legacy systems until the outlook improves? If only we had a crystal ball!”

Enlighten expects clients to continue focusing on modernisation and ensuring their systems are operating effectively.

Clients are also seeking out web apps and intranet solutions that make it easy for their staff and clients to interact with them in the hybrid workplace.

In this new environment, the need for streamlined communication of information is intensified and reflects the largest immediate customer need.

“Low-code solutions like Power Platform are increasingly in demand from clients, along with user-friendly web CMS platforms and integrations that allow marketing teams to run campaigns with minimal input from IT”, Kelly said.

“Enlighten Designs are constantly evaluating new technology to make our clients’ systems user-friendly and efficient.”

Looking towards the future, Enlighten is focused on both customer retention and acquisition.

For Kelly, “it is part of our DNA" to want to deepen the existing client relationships and harness increased cross-border relationships as borders opens up.

“We are excited about meeting up again – networking and even just talking to people and then just seeing where that leads us – and it’s usually a good place," Kelly said.

“Even now we’re pitching multiple clients who are all remarkably diverse.”



